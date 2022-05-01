Jack Kaskel, McHenry County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Jack Kaskel

What office are you seeking? McHenry County Board - District 8

City: Richmond, IL

Occupation: Owner, Red Buffalo Nursery

Education: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

Campaign Website: www.facebook.com/groups/986480912003258/

What would be your top three priorities?

Environment: Protecting our groundwater supplies, open-space, and biodiversity. Encouraging more school activities and family recreation in our wonderful County Conservation District parks and our new National Wildlife Refuge.

Ethical Government: Making sure that board members are well informed on the issues to provide proper, consistent, and responsible oversight of the county’s administrative and service departments.

Community: Encouraging greater involvement and education of all groups in our society to make sure more people understand the workings of county government and could then get involved in the decision-making process.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

I would make sure I am properly educated on the issues to provide effective and responsible oversight of the county’s budget and that all county departments are working effectively, efficiently, and ethically.

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

It takes a community to reduce crime and I would support effective proven programs that can help, including: early at-risk child and family intervention and support programs; police officer training programs; social worker programs to make sure police officers aren’t dealing with mentally ill individuals alone; and police body cameras so that good policing can produce evidence that can lead to criminal convictions. Additionally, we need to encourage better communication between our police force and community. Our county sheriff needs to use all means possible to communicate the true state of crime in our community and where issues have arisen. Our police officers need to consistently introduce themselves to community members to reestablish a strong bond with the community.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within McHenry County?

Encourage re-use of urban industrial and brownfield sites, so that open space is preserved and groundwater is better monitored, conserved, and protected. Support effective training programs provided by our community college to create a well-educated and properly trained workforce for our local industry. Support low-income housing so all employees are able to live in the community close to their jobs and close to all our fine schools. Support and promote employers who treat their workers fairly, with good jobs, health care, and living wages.

Do you think McHenry County should continue to challenge the new state law that prohibits its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Why or why not?

I don’t believe we should support programs that harm working families. We should support our new immigrants and do all in our power to assist them in becoming productive, legal, and seen members of our community.

My ancestors were immigrants. With all the uncertainty in the world today, I realize that I, or my children, may one day be immigrants too.Welcoming immigrants with love and compassion is the most important activity we can undertake as a community.

What is the County Board’s role in addressing audit issues at the McHenry County Regional Office of Education?

Oversight, bringing issues to the attention of the public, and making sure those issues are addressed and corrected in a timely manner, so they don’t snowball into a crisis.

What road and bridge infrastructure needs to be addressed in McHenry County?

We need to continue to improve our road winterizing techniques so that we are using the most environmentally safe and least damaging chemicals, to increase the life of our roads. We need to make sure infrastructure inspection programs are in-place and properly funded, to uncover problems early and minimize the potential for catastrophic and costly failure.

What are the top issues facing Valley Hi Nursing Home and how should the County Board help address them?

A well trained, invested, and long-term workforce is the most important aspect of running any organization. We should support that workforce at Valley Hi with health insurance offered to all full and part-time employees. We need to make sure the infrastructure is properly maintained, upgraded, and run effectively with proper oversight.

Assess the McHenry County Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic or any future response?

I think the Health Department, like our society on the whole, was slow to react at first, but they improved as the crises wore on. Vigilance is the goal for the future, whether it be new variants of COVID-19, bird flu, or other unknown future risks. We count on the health department to be our first responders and our guardians. I would make sure the County Board’s oversight of this department is continuous and involved.

If you could reverse one decision made by the County Board last year, what would it be?

I can’t say that I would overturn the decision, but I believe the process surrounding the siting of an animal processing plant in Marengo was handled poorly. Citizens felt sidelined and government officials felt attacked - this reflected very poorly on county government and on the County Board.

As a candidate and as a business owner I understand how it feels to be attacked and have people question your abilities and your honor. I will do my best to understand everyone’s views. My votes will be based on the facts, the regulations, and what is best for our community. I am sure I will occasionally make people unhappy, but I will try to react with compassion if attacked, and when I fail to react compassionately, I will apologize.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

All crime (even white-collar crime) is a major issue for the victims and society - while we need to do all we can to reduce crime we should also do more to help victims of crime get the support they need.

(Please see the third question of this survey for an additional response to the question of local crime.)

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Route 14, Route 47 & Randall Road.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

The state needs to increase its share of school funding so it doesn’t fall disproportionately on property owners. We need to be more vigilant to make sure all segments of our community are paying their fair share of property taxes. We need effective government that supports our community - we don’t need empty promises of tax decreases made just to win votes.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

The strongest ethics law will not prevent unethical behavior - and no person is perfect. We need to do a better job of policing ourselves, our friends, and our fellow board members, asking, with every decision and interaction, “is it right?” and “is it proper?” We need to learn how to recognize when we make a mistake, to apologize to those we have wronged, and do all we can to correct the mistake.

Yes, I support stronger ethics laws where they can be shown to be effective and necessary.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

It is an important tool to increase public involvement and oversight of government. I would encourage it’s use and improvement wherever I can.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

There are over 30 departments of county government (visit mchenrycountyil.gov to learn more). The county budget is over 210 million dollars. The counties Annual Comprehensive Financial Report is over 250 pages - and this is just one out of hundreds of documents that County Board members need to understand to do their job effectively. There are 18 County Board members.

Transparency, to me, means getting the entire community involved in helping run our county government and training our future county employees and board members. I will go to high schools and our community college to get mathematics students to analyze our property assessments; get nursing students to study our health department and nursing homes; get criminal justice students to study our courts and crime reduction programs; and get environmental students to study our conservation district and county environmental programs. I don’t believe 18 County Board members are enough to do this job alone. I will engage the community to get more community members involved wherever and whenever possible.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

As a board member of a rural district, I would do all I can to help farmers with their efforts to keep fertilizers and soil on their land and out of our rivers and streams. I would support agritourism and specialized small farms because these are critically important as the county becomes more developed.

With respect to larger businesses and industries, I believe we should focus on the quality of life for our residents and protecting it for the future - good schools and community college, a healthy environment and outdoor activities, crime reduction, groundwater protection, and quality social services for those in need. When we get these right, employers and businesses will want to move here. Businesses need to do their part too. This includes paying a living wage, protecting the health and safety of their employees, and protecting the environment. I am pro-business. I will support all businesses that play by the rules and support our community, and I will not look the other way when any business or industry causes harm to their workers, our environment, or our community.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Non-disclosure agreements can be an important part of proper government. No business wants its proprietary knowledge disclosed to its competitors. But non-disclosure agreements can never be used to hide illegal activities, nor can they be allowed to hinder the proper oversight functions of our County Board and county employees. We need to be very careful and limited whenever a non- disclosure agreement is needed.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No county employee should be allowed to sign a non-disclosure agreement without the approval of their department head, the county board, AND the County Board chairman.