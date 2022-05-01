Hillary Kurzawa, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Hillary “Mattsey” Kurzawa

What office are you seeking? Will County Board Member District 2

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have not held public office before but I have been the Vice Chairwoman of public relations for the Will County Young Republicans since June of 2021.

City: Frankfort

Occupation: I am a Hairstylist and stay at home mom

Education: I am a graduate of Lincoln Way Central high school and attended De Paul University in Chicago, IL. ( 3 years). I am a graduate of Capri Beauty College in New Lenox and a board certified Cosmetologist.

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

I believe these funds should be used to supplement existing infrastructure, health, and economic projects that are a part of the Will County 2022 Budget to lower the tax burden on the people of Will County.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

I believes a portion of these funds should be used to further the fight on opiod addiction and self harm/suicide prevention. There has been a large rise in use for our children and teens. we must work together to save our future generations by bringing awareness, education and support to our communities. I also believe these funds should be used to suppliment existing programs to help bring down the tax burden for the people of will county.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

I would like to see the old courthouse renovated into a community garden, food bank and community center in the heart of Joliet. It would be amazing if this center could provide all community outreach services, addiction services, mental health resources, and tutoring opportunities brought together into one centralized, easily accessible location.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

I believe that Will County should keep the executive form of government. But With that being said I do not support giving the county executive more power on filling vacancy in office, hiring employees or consultants. The executive can make suggestions but that decision should remain with the board and a vote. We must uphold the checks and balances of our local government.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

Until we have collected the data from the county study I would choose to focus more on what we can do as board members to make the candidate search and interview process more inclusive. I would make sure that we use inclusive job descriptions that are welcoming to all candidates and I would push for a standardized interview process with the same set of questions for each applicant. These questions would focus directly on the success of the position, on the prospective employees capabilities, and their decision making skills. I would also hope to use “work samples” during interviews to remove bias that may influence judgment.

The annual salaries of countywide- elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

I believe that holding public office is a call to service and this call to service should not be influenced by the monetary gain one can achieve. I do not support raising salaries for elected officials at any level.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

There has been a large rise in use for our children and teens. we must work together to save our future generations by bringing awareness, education and support directly to our communities. We need to combat the causes of drug addiction and self harm and bring real solutions to the table.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

I would Work with local municipalities to determine areas that are feasible for new growth and what types of businesses their community needs. I would also work with local business owners to find out how we, as board members, can support and promote growth. We do not need another mattress store or a gitchy novelty chain. We need businesses that will become staples in the community. With that said, I would never force business and growth that is not in the best interest of the communities they would be effecting. Right now in my district their is a great amount of push back on the new development of NorthPoint. Our existing infrastructure can not withstand the size of this development amd the increase in traffic/roadway deterioration that it is going to cause. Even though money has been allocated for some improvements this will be a heavy burden on the community and tax payer.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I believe we do have a local crime problem and one that has many contributing factors. Will county’s proximity to cook county and the inability of the cook county states attorney to follow through is one of those factors. What happens in our bordering counties effects our community greatly. another factor is the legislation that is passed at the state level and how it is hindering the ability of Law Enforcement Officers.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

I would work with local municipalities to asses what roads are in need of repair and determine what the county is financially responsible for. In my district there is a huge influx of commercial traffic that passes from I-80 in Joliet to Manhattan and New Lenox. These roads are in desperate need of attention but we must be financially conscious when making these conclusions to ensure the burden is not placed on the tax payers.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

I 100% support lowering property taxes. With the increase in covid relief funds from the state and new sources of revenue like

the marrijuana tax, the state and will county are receiving millions. we can allocate these funds to help lower the burden on home owners and tax payers. I believe this should have been done from the being instead Of passing a bloated budget for Will County in 2022.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

I would definitely support a review of current ethics laws and asses if new measures must be added to keep elected officials accountable. With the indictment of Michael Madigan and the amount of pay for play that is going on in the state of Illinois, I believe we need to always be working to make sure our elected officials are working for the communities they represent- not their own personal and political agendas.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I believe the Freedom of Information Act is a vital tool the public can utilize to aid in transparency of government. I fully support its use and application.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

I believe that the public deserves true transparency from their elected officials. This is why I have pledged to hold monthly town hall meetings through out my district to provide updates on board activities and to hear the concerns directly from the people of Will County. I will also provide updates via newsletter on social media to keep the community informed on the decisions the board is making and policy that will be voted on.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

The Covid 19 epidemic has hurt our small businesses owners across this state. I would work with local business owners to determine if their are State/Federal government assistant programs that can help support their post covid 19 come back. I would also push for education and financial support opportunities at the local level to attract new businesses. I would work with financial institutions to prioritize low interest rate opportunities to new businesses.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No, elected official should not be able to sign non- disclosure acts with private business.

