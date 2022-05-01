Brian Bessler, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Will County Board District 7 candidate Brian Bessler answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the Will County Board primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Brian Bessler

What office are you seeking? Will County Board, District 7

What offices, if any, have you previously held? While I have no previous elected official experience, I am a past President and school board member of The Cathedral of Saint Raymond School in Joliet and a currently appointed commissioner of the Joliet Historic Preservation Commission. I am also a lifelong resident of the City Joliet and of the current District 7 of which I seeking to represent.

City: Joliet, Illinois

Occupation: Real Estate Broker With Karges Realty In Joliet For 14 Years. Owner Of Moonstep Productions In Joliet For 22 Years. IBEW 1220 Member for 22 Years.

Education: Cathedral Of Saint Raymond, Joliet, IL (K-8)

Joliet Central High School (1995)

Joliet Junior College, Associate Of Arts (1997)

Governor’s State University, BA Media Communications (1999)

Campaign Website: www.brianbessler.com

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

I believe we should prioritize the needs for infrastructure with our rural roads and intersections to improve safety. Additionally, focus on investing in our community’s small businesses and non-for profits, especially those most affected by – and still recovering from – the effects of the COVID pandemic.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

We should allocate equal amounts of revenue to create small business loans as well as to increase our effort to combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

I would like to explore the possibilities of redeveloping the existing building into a mixed-use community facility, but only if it is financially prudent to do so. If the redevelopment costs become astronomical, then I believe we have a financial responsibility to the taxpayers to not spend their money in an inappropriate manner.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

Yes. I feel that we have proven without a doubt that it not only works well, but it is in the best interest of residents and businesses in Will County. The checks and balances of power are in place and that provides a fair playing field.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

I need to get a better understanding of the ongoing work of the Will County Diversity and Inclusion Committee, however, there is no downside to diversity in any form. Will County’s population includes many ethnicities and that needs to be reflected in all areas of County Government, services and contractors.

The annual salaries of countywide-elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

We need to strike a balance between staying competitive and remaining financially responsible to the taxpayers. The salaries of elected officials can often become based on what is being paid elsewhere in proximity to the offices, and that does not bode well for the taxpayer.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

We need to increase our support of all programs that educate our children on the dangers of heroin and other opioids, as well as increase the accessibility and distribution of Naloxone kits. (Also known as Narcan)

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

It is time to bring new, forward-thinking economic development County-wide. We have proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that our local skilled union construction labor is second to none. We need to focus on attracting better paying industries beyond logistics and warehousing including chip manufacturing, data centers and hydroponics.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Crime is paramount in the minds of all residents, regardless of where they live. There is no one size fits all answer to reducing crime, however community policing as well as better job opportunities are a good place to begin. We also need to support our local law enforcement and work with them to provide the most effective tools and resources to safely do their jobs and protect the people of Will County.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Will County has been doing a good job of focusing on the most critical projects in our rural areas to improve safety and traffic flow. I would be in favor of opening up future projects to public comment and input.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

I believe in responsible spending at the county level. If strides can be made to lower the County portion of the tax bill without cutting services, I would definitely explore that possibility. It is difficult to give an opinion as to what cuts could be made without being privy to reviewing past or current budgets, but we cannot bury our residents and businesses with a steady increase in property taxes.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Yes. I believe this can be accomplished through continued investments in technologies that increase transparency of elected officials to taxpayers.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

It’s an essential part of trust and transparency in our elected officials. It provides an opportunity for all to have access to the acts and functions of government.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Work to create additional means in which residents and businesses can interact with government officials by way of new technology and expanded access to more traditional communication technologies.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

As a small business owner in Will County for more than 20 years, I understand some of the challenges that come with small business ownership. I’d like to work to work to provide additional support to new small businesses at the county level to give them the best possible chance to be successful. During the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, many local businesses were struggling with reinventing their business as new restrictions went into place. I started a social media platform to encourage the support of our local restaurants and provide a new audience and customer base at a time when marketing dollars were non-existent for many area businesses. Today, “Joliet Area Bar And Restaurant Guide” receives nearly one million monthly post views all in support of our local community. Seeing our local businesses grow, thrive and be successful is my passion.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

Complete transparency is always best, however there may be times when it becomes necessary. It depends on the situation.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Against.



