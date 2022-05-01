Antonio Timothee, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Will County Board District 11 candidate Antonio Timothee answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the Will County Board primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Antonio Timothee

What office are you seeking? Will County Board District 11

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Bolingbrook

Occupation: Construction Project Manager

Education: Some College

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

Property Tax Relief.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

In any way that will allow the repeal of the gasoline tax and to create true property tax relief.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

It should be sold.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

Yes, I do believe that the County should maintain the County executive form as long as the people get to elect this executive.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

I believe people should be measured by their character and hired by their capabilities. If for some reason there happens to be a large discrepancy in the ratio of diversity in the hiring then the county should investigate the reason for such a discrepancy. If it is found that the discrepancy is due to hiring practices, then those should be studied and addressed if the discrepancy is due to the size and/or quality of the pool of hires, then the county should look for ways to increase the size and quality of their hiring pool.

The annual salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

No. I do not support raising the salaries of any elected official.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

Expand their substance abuse programs. Specially helping parents of kids who have an addiction problem but have no one to turn to. Many parents have no idea how to help their kids stay off of drugs.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

Lower taxes! Property tax, fuel tax, sales tax, this county needs serious tax reform. The cost of doing business in this county is high and getting higher every year.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

In some areas, yes. Help police have the required resources. Prosecutors have to do their jobs also.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Wherever there is an imminent danger to the public should always have priority.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Yes, there needs to be real property tax relief for the residents of this county. The difference should be made in cutting any and all excesses in county spending.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Not only are stronger ethics laws important but imperative! Any new laws must also be clear and unambiguous. New ethic laws should seek to eliminate favoritism, cronyism and nepotism. Laws that limit conflicts of interest in government and laws that facilitate open records and transparency in government are necessary.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

The Freedom of Information Act is a great tool for the people of this state. I have first hand seen the effects of this tool. This is one of the few tools the taxpayer has to help keep tabs on our elected officials.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

An open government is important to our taxpayers. Our budgets need to be expanded on, our taxpayers need to know what they are paying for, where it is being spent. Online portals, e-government, internet-based technologies can be used to deliver this type of information to the taxpayer.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses? Lower taxes. Real, true property tax relief. Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

No. A public official should never be able to sign an NDA. I think it creates distrust and makes for bad governing.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I would be against government officials or employees signing non-disclosure agreements with private businesses.