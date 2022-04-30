David Moore, Illinois Secretary of State 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Illinois Secretary of State candidate David Moore answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the Secretary of State primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: David Moore

What office are you seeking? Secretary of State

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Elected alderman of Chicago’s 17th Ward in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, as well as elected Democratic committeeperson in 2016 and 2020.

City: Chicago

Occupation: Alderman of Chicago’s 17th Ward Education After completing Simeon Vocational High School in Chicago, graduated from Western Illinois University with a dual major in accounting and operations management, then earned an MA with emphasis in government studies at Loyola University-Chicago

Campaign Website: www.mooreforillinois.com

Illinois has had the same secretary of state for more than two decades. How would you assess the state of the Illinois Secretary of State’s office?

In terms of trustworthiness, I believe Jesse White has done a good job maintaining the office as a servant’s seat, despite its prior history as a political one marred by scandal, corruption or merely a steppingstone to higher office. To me, this is paramount, as the office stands as guardian of residents’ personal information, business records, consumer/ID fraud, lobbying and other areas requiring the highest ethical standards.

As to customer service, my recent travels throughout the state indicate a mostly satisfactory response regarding the basic vehicle-related needs of most residents—e.g., driver’s licenses and plates. This is true of both those who like the ease of electronically conducted business, as well as those who visit a facility. Covid closures, of course, caused much frustration and confusion, particularly among those without adequate internet access. Regardless of Covid-related issues, I see that this highly automated office must address the “digital divide” that negatively affects service delivered to senior, economically disadvantaged and rural populations. This includes ensuring sufficient branches in all sectors of the state, as I am aware of concerns about limited locations in the Chicago, Central and possibly other sectors.

Administratively, the FY 2021 state budget for SoS revealed to me how functions are extremely segmented, often by separate funding streams. I have proposed ways to enhance services -- making them less costly, more accessible and likely to improve outcomes. For example, implementing digital license plates could not only help reduce uninsured driver costs, but work in concert with technical upgrades in the REAL ID Act to reduce activities related to both vehicular and identify fraud issues. This could mean more funding available for public awareness campaigns (e.g., literacy advocacy, traffic safety, organ/tissue donation).

I would study which interrelated functions and technical upgrades might work more effectively in harmony, rather than as separate entities, especially in administering grants. For example, the amount designated for annual library technical grants, equipment purchase and services was reduced by $1 million from the $3,406,000 requested in FY 2020. I would want to know how this might impact libraries’ potential to widen their positive impact helping reduce the digital divide, enhance education and serve as a multipurpose hub for diverse SOS services.

What do you view as the main role of the Illinois secretary of state?

I have always considered public service as a “front line” duty to respond to and address the needs and concerns of all diverse constituents – efficiently, cost effectively, respectfully, and with as little financial burden as possible. I view the secretary of state as being a guardian/protector and advocate to best carry out its role.

As noted above, the office is entrusted with a variety of personal, confidential data that must never be treated as simply a product to supplement public budgets or private interests. The secretary of state has official responsibility to ensure its wide-ranging technological activities enhance service without unwittingly jeopardizing or intruding into resident data.

While the office’s job description does not include “advocate,” I view that as a critical component to the SoS role. The office does not itself determine many of the fees, penalties or actions residents find burdensome. I could throw up my hands and say, “I can’t/don’t have to do anything about that.” I could also proactively represent my constituents by going before the governor or legislature, armed with strategies for easing such burdens with little negative impact on taxpayers – e.g., implementing digital license plates as discussed above.

During the pandemic, the secretary of state’s office was closed for long periods of time. Wait times have been astronomical. What will you do to make going to the secretary of state’s office less painful?

As alluded to previously, I believe accessibility could be improved regardless of a pandemic and as long as there are residents who can’t/don’t depend on electronic communication. I have proposed establishing branches in libraries, with access to representatives, computers or both, in addition to mobile units for reaching electronically challenged rural, senior and economically disadvantaged populations.

What will you do to modernize the office?

I would build on and enhance the technological advances already being made. However, as mentioned above, functions are very segmented. I would step back to view the system as a whole, looking for redundancies, missed areas, opportunities for integration or sharing, threats to privacy. I would also promote in the office statewide a culture in which employees feel motivated to offer ideas for improvement and safe to critique service inadequacies. Many of them deal directly with constituents. I would discourage responses like, “I know it’s a hassle, but that’s the policy,” in favor of, “This is how we do it now, but I will pass your concerns on to the Secretary.”

What do you think of Illinois’ current license plates? As secretary of state, would you seek to redesign Illinois’ license plates? As secretary of state, would you look to put more LLC and corporation information online?

My focus is on digital plates as described previously. They would enable customization as desired.

Again, I am very cautious about putting too much constituent information online, especially given the upsurge in hacking. The SoS should be equally judicious with the business information it oversees. I would consider information that might be useful in detecting dishonesty, conflicts of interest, potential fraud, based on input from both consumer and business representatives.

What will be your top legislative priorities during your term, and why?

SERVICE

Focus on equity in hiring, contracting and service delivery to each part of the state

Implement digital license plates

Provide discounts to seniors

Establish Jesse White Youth Engagement Office in all of the state’s 122 driver vehicle facilities via public-private partnership

Send automatic voter registration birthday cards to 18-year-olds, with choice to opt out

BUSINESS

Quality service at an affordable price

Access to services

Ease and timeliness of transactions through modernization of both technology and human capital development

RESPONSIBILITY

Making sure every driver and pedestrian in Illinois is safe and that all vehicles are licensed and insured

Introducing young people to their civic responsibility as drivers, voters, businesspeople and organ donors

Preserving the history of Illinois through the library system, making books and research accessible to all ages and expanding VR technology in our libraries