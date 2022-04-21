U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood’s fundraising again tops rivals’ in 14th District

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood’s fundraising prowess continues to dramatically outpace her Republican challengers’ in Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, records show.

Underwood, a Naperville Democrat seeking her third term in the U.S. House, collected nearly $765,168 in donations during the first three months of the year -- far more than the five Republicans running for their party’s nomination in the June 28 primary.

Underwood’s total exceeded any other suburban representative’s quarterly haul except Schaumburg Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi’s in the 8th District.

Redrawn for the 2022 election, the 14th District encompasses parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties. That covers some West and Southwest suburbs and a big chunk of north-central Illinois.

The Republicans running for the chance to face Underwood in the Nov. 8 general election are Scott Gryder of Oswego, Michael Koolidge of Rochelle, Jack Lombardi of Manhattan, James Marter of Oswego and Jaime Milton of Fox River Grove.

Congressional candidates must file quarterly financial reports with the Federal Election Commission once their campaigns collect or spend at least $5,000. First-quarter reports covering Jan. 1 through March 31 were due last week and can be viewed at fec.gov.

The Lauren Underwood For Congress committee received $672,866 from individual donors, about $905 in in-kind donations from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and about $16,920 in transfers from other groups. That latter total includes $15,045 from the Lauren Underwood Victory Fund, a separate political committee.

Team Underwood also received $74,476 from political action committees representing special interests, including:

• The American Federation of Teachers, which gave $5,000.

• The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, which gave $2,000.

• A gun-control advocacy group named after former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, which gave $1,000.

Underwood’s campaign spent about $500,409 in the quarter, roughly 65% of what it brought in. It started the quarter with about $2.1 million and finished March with nearly $2.4 million.

In a news release, Underwood said she was honored by the support she received.

“I remain committed to delivering for the hardworking people of Illinois by lowering the cost of health care, voting to cap the cost of insulin and introducing legislation to provide relief at the gas pump for Illinoisans,” she said, referring to recent proposals she’s put forth or supported.

The Koolidge campaign started the quarter with about $96,173 in the bank. It collected $42,679 in donations, including $5,000 from the Ogle County Republican Party’s political action committee, records show.

Team Koolidge spent more than $34,896 during the quarter, nearly 82% of what it brought in. It ended the quarter with more than $103,955 saved and about $31,428 in debts, mostly to consultants.

Koolidge said the numbers show his campaign is gaining strength.

“This is the kind of momentum that no one else in this race has, and it’s what will take us all the way to victory,” Koolidge said in a statement.

Gryder started fundraising last quarter and bolstered his campaign by lending it $15,000 and giving it $5,000, records show. It collected $47,712 in individual donations and got no money from political action committees.

The Gryder campaign spent more than $27,970 during the quarter, about 41% of what it brought in. The committee finished the quarter with about $39,742 saved and $15,000 in debt to the candidate.

The Friends of Lombardi committee campaign slipped financially in the first quarter, his latest report shows.

The committee started the year with more than $34,392 banked and collected $24,065 in the next three months, including a $15,560 in-kind donation from Lombardi for unspecified services. Only $8,505 in donations came from individuals.

Lombardi’s committee also spent about $28,022, 116% more than it raised. It finished March with $30,436 saved.

Marter for Congress started the year with about $19,904 saved. It reported about $42,857 in receipts, including more than $15,540 in loans from Marter that came as cash or paid-for services.

Marter also reported a $1,000 donation from a political committee called United for Liberty and a $50 gift from a Will County judge’s campaign fund.

Team Marter spent about $23,047 during the quarter, nearly 54% of its receipts. It ended the quarter with $39,714 saved.

Milton didn’t submit a quarterly report.

