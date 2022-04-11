Campaign notebook: Normoyle gains endorsement, GOP gathering planned

A periodic update about the 2022 campaign for public office.

Normoyle endorsed

Angie Normoyle, a candidate in the Democratic primary for the 17th District Congressional seat, received an endorsement from Leadership Now. She was one of six office-seekers in the nation listed in the organization’s “Candidates To Watch” list.

Angie Normoyle, a member of the Rock Island County Board, announced Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, she will seek the Democratic nomination for the 17th District seat in the U.S. Congress.

According to Leadership Now, its agenda is voter participation and protection; competitive, fair and secure elections; data and transparency in politics; and innovation and ideas for a modern democracy. It considers itself a nonpartisan organization.

According to Leadership Now CEO and co-founder Daniella Ballou-Aares, Normoyle “represents the principles aligned with Leadership Now and is the kind of leader needed to strengthen our democracy – one who is willing to work across the aisle and focus on policy good for our country.”

Normoyle is from Moline, an Augustana College graduate with a master’s and a doctorate from Northwestern University.

The other candidates picked by Leadership Now are California Congressional candidates Jay Chen, Will Rollins and Quaye Qyartey, Pennsylvania Senate candidate Conor Lamb and New York Congressional candidate Max Rose.

Republican get-together

The Meet and Greet for Lee County Republicans will be 6 p.m. April 28 at Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. It’s open to all Republican candidates running in the county, although they are asked to RSVP the Lee County Republicans Central Committee at 815-440-1367.

Running start

The next report on campaign committee filings on contributions, spending and cash-on-hand for congressional candidates are because of the Federal Election Commission on April 15. These will show contributions for the first three months of 2022.

To date, only one candidate in the two congressional races that touch the Sauk Valley has posted their quarterly report: Michael Rebresh, one of the announced Republicans in the running for the 16th District primary. His campaign reports $14,550 in receipts, $11,916 in disbursements and $860 in available cash.

Darin LaHood, the sitting 18th District representative, is running for the 16th seat because of redistricting. He has a sizable war chest, reflecting his three full terms in the House, based on his 2021 year-end report. It showed more than $2 million in receipts, some $898,000 spent and $4.2 million in available cash.

Six candidates in the 17th District race ended 2021 with available funds.

On the Republican side, Esther Joy King had $1.6 million in receipts, $550,000 in outlays and more than $1 million in cash on hand.

Five Democrats had fundraising reports from 2021:

Jonathan Logemann had brought in $114,000, spent $68,500, and had $45,500 remaining. Eric Sorensen received $109,000, disbursed $52,600 and had $56,700 left. Normoyle brought in $86,200, spent $10,500 and kept $75,700 in reserve. Litesa Wallace had $73,300 in receipts, $34,000 in disbursements and $38,900 in cash. Marsha Williams received $32,900, spent $25,000 and had $7,600 left over.