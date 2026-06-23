Top Chicago Bears with something to prove in 2026: No. 4 Braxton Jones

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys last season in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

Shaw Local is counting down the top five Chicago Bears players who will have something to prove in 2026. These could include veterans who took a step back last year, someone facing a major financial incentive or younger players fighting for a starting spot.

Players in the NFL always feel like they have something to prove each season. But some years are more important than others for some players, whether it’s because of a contract or playing time.

Here’s a look at No. 4 on the list of top Bears players with something to prove. Check back throughout the week to see the next edition of the countdown.

No. 4 Braxton Jones

Position: Left tackle

Experience: Fifth season

Looking back: At the start of last season, it seemed as if Braxton Jones had prevailed through some hard times. Jones had recovered from a late-season ankle injury during the offseason and started the season as the starter at left tackle, a spot he had held for the previous three seasons.

His rollercoaster season didn’t end there.

Jones and the Bears’ offensive line struggled to find a groove during the first few games of the season. Bears head coach Ben Johnson decided to make a switch at left tackle in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders and put in former undrafted free agent Theo Benedet for Jones.

Second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo ultimately became the team’s starter at left tackle during Chicago’s playoff run.

The hits kept coming for Jones after the benching. Chicago placed Jones on injured reserve at the end of October with a knee injury. He came off IR just ahead of the Bears’ NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, but didn’t play despite an injury to Trapilo.

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (left) and offensive tackle Braxton Jones get together during warmups before their preseason game last year against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Looking ahead: Jones will get another chance at the starting left tackle job in Chicago, even if it seemed unexpected at times last year.

The Bears will be looking for a starter at left tackle for a second straight training camp after Trapilo suffered a patellar tendon injury in the NFC Wild Card game in January. Trapilo isn’t expected to be ready to play until the latter part of the 2026 season, if at all this year.

Chicago decided to bring back Jones on a one-year deal and let him compete for the starting job. He’ll compete against Benedet, Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills Jr. once training camp begins toward the end of July.

This could be Jones’ last opportunity to prove that he can be a starter in the NFL. After a promising first few seasons as a former fifth-round pick out of Southern Utah, Jones has been inconsistent over the past few seasons. Bears coaches are interested to see who the true Jones is after he has dealt with injuries throughout the past year.

Bears coaches are likely going to give Jones the first chance at winning the left tackle job. He split first-team snaps at the position with Kiran Amegadjie during the spring, although he didn’t consider the job his to lose.

Jones told reporters during mandatory minicamp that he trusted his body much more now than he did at this time last year. Although he felt healthy last season during training camp, Jones said he never had that trust he needed to feel comfortable on the field. He’ll try to show what he can look like with that comfort during the summer.

“I didn’t trust the positions I was putting myself in, and when you don’t trust that, you’re never going to put a good outcome out there,” Jones said. “So just continuing to trust that what’s happened, the procedures I’ve had is fine, and everything’s good, everything’s strong, and that’s really what it is, and continue to put myself in those great positions, and trusting myself in those great positions.”

In case you missed it: Previous Bears players with something to prove