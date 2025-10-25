Chicago Bears place Kyler Gordon, Braxton Jones on injured reserve

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders earlier this month in Landover, Md. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Kyler Gordon and left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve Saturday in a string of moves before their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The two will now miss a minimum of four games.

Gordon suffered a groin/calf injury this week when he popped on the injury report Thursday in limited fashion. He missed Friday’s practice and was ruled out for Sunday’s game.

We have placed Kyler Gordon and Braxton Jones on IR and signed Jonathan Ford to the active roster. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 25, 2025

It’s a tough turn of events for Gordon, whom the Bears signed to a three-year extension over the offseason. Gordon missed the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury after he dealt with one during training camp. He made an impact in the two games he did play this season, including Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints where he had a sack and a quarterback hit.

Gordon’s injury is another tough blow to the Bears’ secondary. Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson has missed all but one game this season with a groin injury and is out indefinitely after having surgery. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson will also miss Sunday’s game after he suffered a shoulder injury against the Saints.

Jones was added to the injury report with a knee injury Wednesday when he was limited at practice. He didn’t practice Thursday or Friday and was ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Jones had started the season as the team’s starting left tackle after a competition during training camp. But Bears head coach Ben Johnson replaced Jones in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders with Theo Benedet, who has started at the spot the last two games.

Chicago also signed defensive lineman Jonathan Ford to the active roster and elevated tight end Stephen Carlson and defensive back Dallis Flowers from the practice squad. Carlson should serve as a depth piece Sunday since the Bears will be without tight end Cole Kmet.

The Bears also announced that defensive lineman Austin Booker (knee) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) were both downgraded to out and remained on IR. Chicago opened Booker’s 21-day window to come off IR on Oct. 7. The team will need to activate Booker by Tuesday or he’ll remain on IR for the rest of the season.