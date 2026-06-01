Glen Ellyn Park District to hold sensory swim nights at Sunset Pool

The Glen Ellyn Park District will once again host sensory swim nights.
The evenings provide a relaxing and inclusive aquatic environment for individuals of all ages with sensory sensitivities.
Sensory swim nights offer a quieter pool experience with reduced noise levels. Music, water features and whistles will be turned off (except in emergencies), and interruptions will be kept to a minimum.
This creates a calmer atmosphere for those who may find regular pool hours overwhelming.
Sensory swim nights will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 11, July 14 and Aug. 10 at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave.
Admission is $3 for residents and $4 for nonresidents.