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Glen Ellyn Park District to hold sensory swim nights at Sunset Pool

Sensory swim nights will held this summer at the Glen Ellyn Park District's Sunset Pool.

Sensory swim nights will held this summer at the Glen Ellyn Park District's Sunset Pool. (Photo Provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Glen Ellyn Park District will once again host sensory swim nights.

The evenings provide a relaxing and inclusive aquatic environment for individuals of all ages with sensory sensitivities.

Sensory swim nights offer a quieter pool experience with reduced noise levels. Music, water features and whistles will be turned off (except in emergencies), and interruptions will be kept to a minimum.

This creates a calmer atmosphere for those who may find regular pool hours overwhelming.

Sensory swim nights will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 11, July 14 and Aug. 10 at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave.

Admission is $3 for residents and $4 for nonresidents.

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Shaw Local News Network

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