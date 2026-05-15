Ranking the Chicago Bears’ 2026 schedule from hardest games to easiest

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland celebrates after catching a 2-point conversion during their NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Football fans got one step close to the NFL season when the league announced its 2026 schedule Thursday night.

It will be an interesting road for the Chicago Bears in 2026. After returning to the NFC divisional round last year in dramatic fashion, the Bears are a hot commodity. The NFL will feature quarterback Caleb Williams, head coach Ben Johnson and the Bears in plenty of national primetime matchups.

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It will also be a more difficult road. The Bears earned a harder, first-place schedule after winning the NFC North last season. They’ll be tested throughout the year and won’t catch teams by surprise anymore as Chicago tries to return to the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006.

Here is a ranking of the Bears’ 2026 schedule, from hardest games to easiest.

1. at Seahawks, Week 8

When: 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2

Playing the defending Super Bowl champion is always going to be hard. Having to do it in Seattle in front of a national audience will make it the toughest game the Bears play this season, as they play in the middle of three straight national showcases.

2. at Packers, Week 5

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

All three of last year’s matchups against the Packers came down to the wire. That should likely be the case once again in an electric NFC North matchup where the Bears will try to get revenge at Lambeau Field after last year’s loss. Oh, and that could be around the time Packers linebacker Micah Parsons returns from injury.

3. at Bills, Week 15

When: 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19

Traveling to play at Buffalo is one of the toughest tasks in the NFL. The AFC contending Bills should have an electric crowd in their new stadium while the Bears will have to adjust to the cold weather after playing in Miami the previous week.

4. at Lions, Week 12

When: noon Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)

Chicago’s trip to Ford Field couldn’t have gone worse last season. Johnson and the Bears will try to get revenge after getting swept by the Lions last year in front of a raucous crowd on Thanksgiving.

5. vs. Patriots, Week 7

When: 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22

The defending AFC champion Patriots should provide a nice test at Soldier Field midway through the season. It will pin Williams against Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, both top-three selections in the 2024 draft.

6. vs. Packers, Week 16

When: noon Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)

Last year’s wins over the Packers at Soldier Field were ones fans will never forget. Chicago will try to make more of those memories on Christmas Day as it starts its final three-game stretch against NFC North rivals.

7. vs. Eagles, Week 3

When: 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28

The Bears started to earn national attention after last year’s primetime win over the Eagles on Black Friday. Philadelphia will likely try to return the favor this time around in front of a national audience.

8. vs. Lions, Week 17

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3

Detroit played spoiler in last season’s regular-season finale at Soldier Field when it beat Chicago. The Bears face an important NFC North matchup at home toward the end of the season.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai looks to get by Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell last year at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

9. vs. Jaguars, Week 13

When: Noon Sunday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville was one of the NFL’s unexpected success stories last season. The Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be a good test to start the final month of the season.

10. at Vikings, Week 18

When: TBD

U.S. Bank Stadium is a tough place to play regardless of how good the Vikings are. Williams and the Bears proved they could do it last year and will try to do it again in with potentially a lot riding on the season finale.

11. at Panthers, Week 1

When: Noon Sunday, Sept. 13

Carolina made the playoffs at 8-9 and almost pulled off an upset against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card. This should be a fun matchup between Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Williams, two former No. 1 overall picks.

12. vs. Vikings, Week 2

When: Noon Sunday, Sept. 20

This matchup could move up in the rankings depending on how quickly Minnesota figures out its quarterback situation during training camp. Chicago will try to get revenge from last year’s season-opening loss.

13. at Falcons, Week 6

When: Noon Sunday, Oct. 18

Atlanta is under new leadership with former Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham as GM. The Falcons might be in transition and offer the Bears a good chance to pick up a win on the road.

14. vs. Buccaneers, Week 9

When: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Tampa Bay missed reaching the playoffs at 8-9 last season on a tiebreaker. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will be a good test for the Bears defense at home as they end three straight games on national TV and in 18 days.

15. vs. Saints, Week 11

When: Noon Sunday, Nov. 22

Last year’s matchup between New Orleans and Chicago at Soldier Field was closer than the Bears wanted. A year later, this matchup should offer Chicago a good chance to pick up a win before a critical final month.

16. at Dolphins, Week 14

When: Noon Sunday, Dec. 13

Miami isn’t expected to have a good season, as it started its rebuild this offseason. This will be the Bears’ easiest road game of the year, though they’ll have to avoid the distractions of Miami and adjust to the heat.

17. vs. Jets, Week 4

When: Noon Sunday, Oct. 4

The Jets should be improved after adding talent to their roster this offseason. But this should be a game the Bears take care of business at Soldier Field early in the season.