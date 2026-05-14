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Chicago Bears’ 2026 schedule, kickoff times, broadcast slate

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles last season in Philadelphia. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

By Michal Dwojak

The NFL released its full 272-game schedule Thursday night, which included the Chicago Bears’ 2026 season.

The Chicago Bears will start the defense of their NFC North championship on Sept. 13 when they travel to play the Carolina Panthers. They’ll host their home-opener at Soldier Field on Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago Bears 2026 game-by-game schedule

Here is the Bears’ schedule. All times are central.

Preseason Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD, FOX 32

Preseason Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD, FOX 32

Preseason Week 3: at Tennessee Titans, TBD, FOX 32

Week 1: at Carolina Panthers, noon Sunday, Sept. 15, FOX

Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings, noon Sunday, Sept. 20, FOX

Week 3: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, ABC/ESPN

Week 4: vs. New York Jets, noon Sunday, Oct. 4, FOX

Week 5: at Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, FOX

Week 6: at Atlanta Falcons, noon Sunday, Oct. 18, FOX

Week 7: vs. New England Patriots, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, Amazon Prime

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, ABC/ESPN

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, NBC

Week 10: Bye week

Week 11: vs. New Orleans Saints, noon Sunday, Nov. 22, FOX

Week 12: at Detroit Lions, noon Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving), CBS

Week 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, noon Sunday, Dec. 6, CBS

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins, noon Sunday, Dec. 13, CBS

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills, 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, CBS

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers, noon Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas), Netflix

Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, FOX

Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings, TBD

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Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.