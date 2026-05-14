Chicago Bears’ 2026 schedule, kickoff times, broadcast slate

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles last season in Philadelphia. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

The NFL released its full 272-game schedule Thursday night, which included the Chicago Bears’ 2026 season.

The Chicago Bears will start the defense of their NFC North championship on Sept. 13 when they travel to play the Carolina Panthers. They’ll host their home-opener at Soldier Field on Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago Bears 2026 game-by-game schedule

Here is the Bears’ schedule. All times are central.

• Preseason Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD, FOX 32

• Preseason Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD, FOX 32

• Preseason Week 3: at Tennessee Titans, TBD, FOX 32

• Week 1: at Carolina Panthers, noon Sunday, Sept. 15, FOX

• Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings, noon Sunday, Sept. 20, FOX

• Week 3: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, ABC/ESPN

• Week 4: vs. New York Jets, noon Sunday, Oct. 4, FOX

• Week 5: at Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, FOX

• Week 6: at Atlanta Falcons, noon Sunday, Oct. 18, FOX

• Week 7: vs. New England Patriots, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, Amazon Prime

• Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, ABC/ESPN

• Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, NBC

• Week 10: Bye week

• Week 11: vs. New Orleans Saints, noon Sunday, Nov. 22, FOX

• Week 12: at Detroit Lions, noon Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving), CBS

• Week 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, noon Sunday, Dec. 6, CBS

• Week 14: at Miami Dolphins, noon Sunday, Dec. 13, CBS

• Week 15: at Buffalo Bills, 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, CBS

• Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers, noon Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas), Netflix

• Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, FOX

• Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings, TBD