Chicago Bears release 2026 schedule with ‘The Joy of Painting’ spoof

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (right) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Rome Odunze last season during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears once again had some fun with their schedule release video Thursday night to announce the 2026 slate. The Bears released their 2026 schedule by spoofing the Bob Ross show “The Joy of Painting.”

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze played Ross in the video called “Happy Little Matchups `26 schedule release.” In the video, Odunze spoke in soft tones as Ross did in the show as he painted a scene that would depict the Bears’ 2026 opponents.

[ Chicago Bears’ 2026 schedule, kickoff times, broadcast slate ]

Odunze used different puns and painted different images to show who the Bears’ opponents would be in his painting. He also used a cheese grater to add texture to the photo, a nod to the Bears grating cheese and wearing a cheese grater hat after beating the Packers twice last season.

Just some happy little matchups 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mxaSU2VlOk — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 14, 2026

This year’s announcement continued the social media trend of teams announcing their schedules with unique videos. The Bears had previously announced their schedules with the help of actor Lamorne Morris and spoofs of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and the hit show set in Chicago, “The Bear.”

There’s been a high mark to clear. No schedule release has become as popular as the one the Titans released in 2023. During that video, the Titans asked random people on the streets of Nashville to identify NFL logos with hilarious results.

Bears set for prime-time slots

While the schedule remained a mystery heading into Thursday night, it was clear the NFL would put the Bears in the spotlight. The league always likes putting the charter franchise in primetime spots. That only increased after the Bears had a dramatic season and reached the NFC Divisional Playoffs last year.

The Bears will appear in seven primetime, standalone games this season.

They’ll have to wait a couple of weeks before they play in their first national game despite speculation leading up to Thursday’s release. Chicago will play on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 28, a rematch of last season’s Black Friday game.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze goes between New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (left) and safety Tyler Nubin during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago last season. (Mark Busch)

The NFL then had the Bears play in three straight primetime games from Week 7 to 9. The Bears start against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 22 before traveling to play the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, Nov. 2. They’ll end the run on Nov. 8 when they return to Soldier Field to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

Chicago will return to the Thanksgiving stage Nov. 26 when it travels to play the Detroit Lions. It will be the 39th time the Bears will play on Thanksgiving and the second time in three seasons.

Chicago will travel to Buffalo to play in the new Highmark Stadium on Dec. 19. The Bears’ final primetime slot will be on Christmas when they host the Green Bay Packers. It will be the third time the Packers and Bears play each other on Christmas.

There’s also a chance the Bears’ Week 18 matchup at the Minnesota Vikings could get moved to a primetime spot if there will be a lot riding on the meeting.

Breaking down the schedule

Chicago will have the hardest schedule this season based on last season’s records. Last year’s records likely don’t mean much; the Bears will play four teams who’ve made the playoffs for at least three straight seasons.

The Bears will start the season playing two playoff teams in their first three games – the Carolina Panthers and the Eagles. Chicago will also have an interesting quirk in the schedule from Week 2 to Week 4 when it plays three straight games at Soldier Field.

The NFL will have the Bears breaking their routine midway through the season with three straight primetime games. Chicago will play three games against the Patriots, Seahawks and Buccaneers in 18 days. But the Bears will have the benefit of having a Week 10 bye, which is roughly in the middle of the season.

Chicago’s final month of the season will be interesting weather-wise. The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to Soldier Field on Dec. 6, before the Bears will travel to Miami on Dec. 13. They’ll have to respond to the heat quickly with a matchup set for Buffalo six days later on Dec. 19.

The NFL didn’t shy away from any drama with the final stretch for the Bears. Their final three games of the season will all be division games, ending against the Packers, Lions and Vikings, respectively.

Those final three games could not only make or break the Bears’ chances at repeating as North champions but also at returning to the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006.