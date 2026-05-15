Coal City Church Hosts Community Blood Drive June 2

Coal City United Methodist Church will host a Community Blood Drive in partnership with Versiti Blood Center on Tuesday, June 2, from 3 to 7 p.m.

The drive takes place in the church fellowship hall at 6805 E. McArdle Road. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended.

To register for a preferred time slot, visit Versiti.org/il or call Karen Hart at 708-217-5808.

Donors should bring a photo ID, eat a healthy meal beforehand, and drink plenty of water. The process typically takes 30 to 45 minutes.

Blood donations are critical year-round. A single donation can help save up to three lives, according to Versiti. The organization supplies blood to hospitals across Illinois and surrounding states.

Anyone between 17 and 75 in good health and weighing at least 110 pounds is eligible to donate. For more information about eligibility requirements, visit Versiti.org.