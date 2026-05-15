Kane County prosecutor Vincent Coyle named new associate judge

Kane prosecutor Vincent Coyle was appointed associate judge, effective June 1, officials announced in a news release.

Coyne will fill the vacancy left when Julia Yetter was appointed to fill a circuit court vacancy in February. Associate judges are appointed, while circuit judges are elected. Yetter was appointed because a circuit judge retired.

Coyle currently works in the civil division of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and previously worked in its criminal division. He graduated from John Marshall Law School, Chicago in 2010, the same year he was licensed to practice law.

He was a member of the Journal of Computer and Information Law Review at John Marshall Law School, according to the release.

Coyle is an active member of the Kane County Bar Association, the Illinois Prosecutor Bar Association and the Illinois State Bar Association.

Kane County circuit judges chose Coyle from two finalists out of the original 30 who applied for the associate judge vacancy, having received more votes than Ericka Thomas.