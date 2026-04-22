Illinois bill would add autism alert to license plates for drivers, passengers

As the mother of a child who is autistic, Lockport resident Jen Ivey welcomes proposed legislation to create special license plates alerting police officers that a driver or passenger has autism.

“When I’m driving down the road and my son is becoming aggressive and I’m swerving slightly, it might be a good idea to have that on my license plate so that way if a police officer is driving by, they know how to approach the situation,” Ivey said.

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, is sponsoring Senate Bill 3904, which recently passed the Senate and now is up for consideration in the House.

“When an officer sees one of these plates, they can approach with greater understanding and compassion – turning what could be a stressful encounter into a safe one,” Loughran Cappel said in a statement “This will give families with autism and neurodivergent loved ones more peace of mind.”

Tessa Quinlan of Mokena and her son Gavin. (Photo pro)

Yorkville Police Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle said the department sees value in efforts aimed at improving communication and safety during traffic stops.

“Any tool that helps officers better understand the needs of the individuals they are interacting with is very welcome and has the potential to reduce misunderstandings and create a safer outcome for everyone involved,” he said.

Yorkville police officers receive ongoing training focused on recognizing the signs of autism, as well as appropriate communication techniques, tactics, and considerations when interacting with individuals on the spectrum, Carlyle said.

“This is a very real issue for officers to be prepared for and training is designed to help officers adapt their approach and provide effective, compassionate service in a wide range of situations,” he said.

“While we are supportive of initiatives that promote awareness and safety, we also believe education and training remain critical components in ensuring positive interactions. If enacted, measures like this could serve as an additional tool to complement the training officers already receive,” Carlyle said.

Jen Ivey, who started a caregivers group for special needs children on Facebook, poses for a photo on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 in Lockport (Gary Middendorf)

The Will County Sheriff’s Office supports Senate Bill 3904.

“This legislation represents a proactive step toward improving communication, reducing potential misunderstandings, and ensuring that deputies can respond with greater awareness and sensitivity,” said Elizabeth Matthews, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Matthews said encounters involving people with autism can present unique challenges and this initiative provides an additional tool to help “law enforcement approach these situations with care, patience and informed decision-making.”

Yorkville Deputy Police Chief Garrett Carlyle (Shaw Local file photo)

“We remain committed to fostering trust, strengthening relationships and ensuring that every individual is treated with dignity and respect,” Matthews said.

Even though her autistic son doesn’t drive, Tessa Quinlan of Mokena said a license plate program would still be beneficial to her family.

“I think that it would provide information to those that are not aware prior to any emergencies happening,” Quinlan said. “Providing and being proactive with information is far greater than acting out in an emergency situation. I believe that having that type of license plate is a good thing.”

The Blue Envelope Autism Hero Project is designed to support individuals with autism, cognitive disabilities, communication challenges or severe anxiety during interactions with law enforcement. (Photo provided by City of Batavia)

Blue Envelope Program

On a similar path, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is supporting a plan to establish a Blue Envelope Program statewide.

The program is a voluntary initiative in which drivers with autism could possess and provide an envelope containing guidance to assist police in effectively communicating with the holder.

“Traffic stops are stressful to begin with, and individuals with autism may display unexpected behavior to an officer that can cause suspicion or unnecessarily escalate the situation,” Manley said. “If the officer sees the blue envelope and knows from the beginning that they are interacting with someone with autism, they can draw on their training and misunderstanding can be avoided. It’s a better interaction for all involved.”

Some communities already use the Blue Envelope Program. Plainfield, Batavia and Campton Hills police departments recently announced they are participating in the program.

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, speaks at the MLK Brunch & Celebration on Saturday, Jan 18, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The Manley-supported House Bill 4472 establishes the voluntary Blue Envelope Program in conjunction with the Secretary of State. Under the program, qualified drivers could possess a blue envelope that holds documents required for operation of the vehicle, including their driver’s license and insurance card.

Written information on the outside of the envelope would identify the holder as an individual diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, as well as emergency contact information and guidance to assist law enforcement officers in effectively communicating with the individual.

House Bill 4472 also directs the Secretary of State to make the envelopes publicly available at all driver services facilities and the Illinois State Library.

Manley also supports Senate Bill 3904.

“These are both great proposals, but we need to still get them across the finish line,” she said. “Let’s continue to move forward.”

Manley, earlier this year, led the inaugural meeting of the bicameral, bipartisan Illinois Legislative Neurodiversity Caucus, the first of its kind in Illinois history. Loughran Cappel is the ILNC co-chair.

More than 90 legislators and community leaders from across the state participated.

The mission is to create a more equitable and supportive Illinois by advancing these four key cornerstones: support, access, resources and education, the caucus has said.