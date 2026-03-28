Campton Hills police join Blue Envelope Program

Campton Hills police K9 Koda – a statue of him anyway, since he's semi-retired – and Officer Stavroula Tsina – promote the Blue Envelope Program. The Blue Envelope is an initiative to foster safer, more positive interactions between law enforcement and individuals on the autism spectrum. (Photo provided by Campton Hills Police)

Campton Hills police is participating in the Blue Envelope Program in partnership with The Autism Hero Project, an initiative to foster safer, more positive interactions between law enforcement and individuals on the autism spectrum, officials announced in a news release.

A voluntary and free program, it does not require registration, and no personal information is needed. It provides an identifiable blue envelope that can be presented during contact with a Campton Hills police officer.

The envelope serves as a clear visual cue that the individual may have specific communication preferences or support needs, helping reduce misunderstandings and ease anxiety during an encounter.

Participants can use the envelope to:

• Store copies of their driver’s license and vehicle documents such as registration and proof of insurance

• Identify communication preferences or accommodations.

• Provide contact information for a designated support person.

While the Blue Envelope was specifically designed to assist motorists during traffic stops, it can be presented during any interaction with a Campton Hills police officer to enhance communication and understanding, the release stated.

Blue Envelope materials are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Campton Hills Village Hall and Police Department, 40W270 LaFox Road, Campton Hills.

The program is meant to show the Campton Hills Police Department’s ongoing commitment to inclusive, community-centered policing, ensuring that every resident feels respected, understood, and supported, according to the release.

More information is available online at www.autismheroproject.org.