How Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods could fit with the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears will be in unfamiliar territory in this month’s NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

General manager Ryan Poles will not have a draft pick in the top-10 for the first time since 2022 and the second time in his tenure as GM. But he will have plenty of draft capital, which includes the No. 25 overall pick. The draft takes place from April 23 to April 25.

Poles could address different roster needs on defense or even some on offense in the first round. With a pick so late in the opening round, Poles will need to see who’s available when deciding which one of those holes he’ll want to fill first.

Shaw Local is taking a look at several potential prospects who could fit the Bears’ needs in the draft at No. 25. Here’s how Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods could work for the Bears.

Why is it a need

Chicago had clear needs on the defensive line heading into the offseason. Even with a few free agent signings, Poles should be looking to upgrade the line in the draft with his top picks, including the defensive tackle spot.

The Bears didn’t get consistent production from the middle of the defensive line for much of last season. The line allowed opponents to rush for an average of 134.5 yards per game, which was the sixth-most last year. It also struggled to pressure the quarterback, finishing tied for 22nd with 35 sacks last season despite blitzing 25.8% of the snaps, which tied for the 11th-most.

Last year’s starting tackles Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter flashed at times. Dexter finished second on the Bears last year with a career-high six sacks and had 11 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss while playing every game last season. Jarrett dealt with injuries during his first season in Chicago but played in 14 games. He had 1.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and one tackle for loss.

Those numbers aren’t terrible. But it’s clear the Bears need more from the middle of the line in order to create opportunities for the outside. With Dexter entering the last year of his rookie deal and Jarrett turning 33 later this month, Poles will be looking for a young talent to add to the mix.

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) reacts during a game against Notre Dame last season in Clemson, South Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

Why Woods would fit

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen looks for versatile tackles who can be disruptors from the middle of the line with their athleticism. Woods has the frame that could help him to make an impact.

Woods entered Clemson as one of the best high school prospects in the country. He flashed his talent at times during his college career but failed to put up elite numbers last season to be considered a top-10 pick in this year’s draft. During his junior season last fall, Woods had 30 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, along with two sacks. He earned Second Team AP All-American honors to go along with First Team All-ACC for that season.

The lack of production might not scare away the Bears, especially at No. 25. At 6-foot-2, 298 pounds and a 31 1/4-inch wingspan, Woods is a powerful athlete who explodes off the line. He plays with quickness and has versatility, giving him the traits that could make him an impact player during his rookie season at different points of the line. Woods also proved that he can stop the run, something the Bears are in dire need.

If the Bears believe in those traits more than the college numbers and think they can develop Woods up to his potential, he could end up becoming a steal late in the first round.

Will Woods be on the board at No. 25?

The answer for most of these prospects has been it’s hard to say for sure. With 24 other picks taking place before the Bears, a lot of different scenarios could play out by the time Chicago makes its first pick.

It seems like a coin flip whether Woods will still be around when the Bears make their pick at No. 25 if they don’t trade up. Woods has been a player that seems like he’ll be selected in the early 20s or even squeak in the late 10s. But he’s also been a prospect that’s dropped out of the first round for some analysts.

There’s been some recent smoke of the Bears taking him. Woods has been linked to the Bears in plenty of recent mock drafts at No. 25. So if the Bears want him, it feels like a 50-50 chance that he’ll be there for them.