Who analysts believe Chicago Bears will select in the 2026 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears fans during the second round of the NFL draft last year in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Tyler Kaufman/AP)

The frenzy of NFL free agency had mostly come and gone. Although there are still some free agents left to be signed, NFL teams will turn their full attention to next month’s draft set to take place in Pittsburgh.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles is in a different spot compared to years past. For the first time since 2022, Poles won’t have a draft selection in the top 10 — the Bears didn’t have a first-round draft selection in his first year in charge in 2022. But Poles will still have some top draft capital to fix some holes on his roster.

The Bears will have seven picks in the draft set to take place April 23-25. They’ll have the No. 25 overall pick along with two in the second round (Nos. 57 and 60) and one in the third round (No. 89). Chicago will also one fourth-round pick (No. 129) and two in the seventh (Nos. 239 and 241).

Shaw Local has compiled mock drafts from across the NFL media landscape. Here’s who experts think the Bears will select in the first round.

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Zion Young, DE, Missouri

Kiper wrote (March 17): “Despite struggling to find consistent quarterback pressure for a few years now, Chicago hasn’t used a top-50 pick on an edge rusher since Leonard Floyd went ninth in 2016. Let’s change that. Young had 6.5 sacks and 46 pressures last season, playing with power and a full-go motor. He’d bring some intensity to the Bears’ front.”

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Jeremiah wrote (March 17): “McNeil-Warren has the size, length and playmaking ability to fill the void left by Jaquan Brisker — in fact, I believe EMW would be an upgrade at the position.”

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Peter Woods, DT Clemson

McDonald wrote (March 17): “Woods’ draft day slide stops here with the Bears adding a real home-run swing at a position of desperate need. Chicago’s defensive line was not stout enough last season and, at his best, Woods can be an impact defender at multiple alignments along the interior. The Bears have tried their hand at a few defensive tackle prospects over the last few years, but Woods has a higher floor than their recent Day 2 ventures.”

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami

Edwards wrote (March 19): “Edge rusher and defensive tackle are probably the most impactful positions Chicago could add. Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect who should be able to contribute immediately opposite Montez Sweat.”

Nate Davis, USA Today

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Davis wrote (March 17): “Need a Monster of the Midway? How about a 6-foot-4, 200-pound DB with a penchant for big hits and finding the ball? And it certainly seems like the Bears could use one with All-Pro Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker leaving the back line during free agency. McNeil-Warren and recently signed Coby Bryant could equate to a nice recovery plan.”

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports

Zion Young, DE, Missouri

Rogers wrote (March 17): “I think NFL teams will be higher on Zion Young than media consensus. He’s big, tough, plays his butt off snap after snap and took a giant leap as a pass rusher this year. The Bears will love that he’s built for all three downs, while ascending at getting after the quarterback.”

Mike Renner, CBS Sports

Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami

Renner wrote (March 17): “For a Bears defensive line starved for pass-rushing help, Akheem Mesidor can make an immediate impact. He can rush from both the edge and the interior, given his experience doing both in college.”

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Baumgardner wrote (March 12): “The Bears have been very active on both sides of the ball in free agency so far, but both edge and DT could still be a first-round option for a new-look Chicago defense that’ll have new faces (LB Devin Bush, S Coby Bryant) up the middle.”

Charles Davis, NFL.com

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Davis wrote (March 5): “The Bears should continue to add to their defensive front, with Lee joining a rotation that includes Gervon Dexter Sr. and Grady Jarrett.”

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Reid wrote (March 5): “The Bears badly need a disruptive defensive tackle, so let’s give them my top-ranked player at the position. Despite not having the 2025 season that many envisioned (30 tackles and two sacks), Woods still showed plenty of Round 1 flashes. He’s a bouncy athlete at 6-3, 298 pounds who fits best as a 3-technique. His ability to create quick wins from the inside as an explosive penetrator is something that is sorely lacking in Chicago.”