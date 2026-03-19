Stratton talks about Trump strategy, impact of two women of color in the Senate: ‘People are fed up’

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton greeted voters Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Union Station in Chicago, hours after winning the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race. (Marni Pyke)

Fresh from a come-from-behind victory in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton greeted voters Wednesday and explained why she thinks an aggressive anti-Trump message resonated in Illinois.

“I think people want to see new ideas. They want new perspectives and they want new energy, and they want people who understand (President) Donald Trump is not a normal president, so why are we still operating with business as usual?” Stratton said at Union Station. “He’s a wannabe dictator.”

With 91% of votes counted, Chicagoan Stratton had garnered 40% of the vote compared to U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg with 33% and Lynwood resident Robin Kelly with 18%, according to unofficial results. Both Krishnamoorthi and Kelly conceded Tuesday night.

Throughout the fractious campaign, Stratton branded herself as the real “fighter” against Trump compared to the two members of Congress.

“People are fed up and they want fighters. We have to meet this moment,” Stratton said. “People don’t want this ‘go along to get along’ mentality.”

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton greeted voters Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Union Station in Chicago, hours after winning the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race. (Marni Pyke)

Krishnamoorthi crisscrossed the state for months and raised a substantial war chest, but it wasn’t enough to counter backing from Gov. JB Pritzker, who donated millions to Stratton directly as well as to a super PAC.

Pritzker also made multiple appearances with Stratton, as did another establishment Democrat, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth. The Hoffman Estates resident defeated Krishnamoorthi in a 2012 congressional primary.

Stratton now faces Republican Don Tracy of Springfield in the general election.

Stratton, who is Black, talked about the historical impact if she wins the seat held by outgoing U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and joins Duckworth, who is Asian American, in the Capitol.

“Representation matters,” she said. “The idea that for the first time in this country, we would have two women senators of color representing the same state – making sure that our voices. and the voices of our communities and the state would be at the center of policymaking is a big deal, because it’s never happened before.”

Asked about how she would separate herself from Pritzker, Stratton said the governor is a friend and has “been one of my biggest cheerleaders for the last nine years.”

“What would be the reason for separating myself from (Pritzker)?” she asked. “Together we’ve raised the minimum wage, made Illinois an island for reproductive freedom, created thousands of good-paying jobs. That’s progress. That’s what people want to see.”

Stratton won Chicago plus Cook and Will counties, which tilted the election in her favor, while Krishnamoorthi picked up DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

Going forward, “it’s going to be important to me to get to every corner of our state, certainly the collar counties, downstate, southern Illinois, the Quad Cities, all over,” Stratton said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260318/illinois-state-politics/people-are-fed-up-stratton-talks-about-trump-strategy-impact-of-two-women-of-color-in-the-senate/