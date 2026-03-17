Election Day: Voters decide who will stay in crowded race to replace Durbin

Richard Dowen, from DeKalb, casts his ballot in the primary election Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the DeKalb County Administration Building in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s decision not to seek another term led to a cascade of candidates running for not just his seat, but several congressional districts.

Voters got to pick which of those many candidates will appear on the November ballot with the final votes cast Tuesday.

Mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day have two weeks to arrive and still be counted. Provisional ballots also have two weeks to be resolved.

Go to shawlocal.com/election to see the most up-to-date tallies in these and other races.

U.S. Senate

With Durbin’s Senate seat up for grabs in blue-state Illinois, it’s been a racous battle between the Democratic front-runners: Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and fellow U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly.

The campaign started slow but gathered steam in January after the first televised forum when Chicagoan Stratton went on the offensive against Krishnamoorthi over campaign contributions.

Krishnamoorthi built up a significant war chest, but Stratton received backing and funding from Gov. JB Pritzker. Sparring between the two over donations sucked up much of the oxygen in debates with Kelly, of Lynwood.

Other Democrats on the ballot are former congressional aide and Chicagoan Steve Botsford; attorney Sean Brown of Orland Park; nonprofit executive Awisi Bustos of Springfield; Chicagoan Jonathan Dean, a lawyer; engineer Bryan Maxwell of Urbana; Chicago teacher Kevin Ryan; and Chicagoan Christopher Swann, a manager at Feed America.

In contrast, the Republican primary has been civil, with candidates agreeing on many core issues. Contenders include university instructor R. Cary Capparelli of Chicago, retired IT professional Casey Chlebek of Lake Forest, Chicago attorney Jeannie Evans, Edwardsville occupational therapist Pamela Denise Long, author and Chicagoan Jimmy Lee Tillman II, and Don Tracy of Springfield, who is well-known in GOP circles after serving several years as state party chair.

Illinois Governor

Stratton‘s decision to run for U.S. Senate led Pritzker, who is seeking a third term, to pick a new running mate.

The only other Democrat to file, Patricia L. Tillman of Chicago, was removed from the ballot following a successful objection.

Pritzker will face the winner of the Republican primary in November.

The candidates included 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey of Xenia; former Wirepoints chief Ted Dabrowski of Wilmette; video gambling magnate Rick Heidner of Barrington Hills; and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick of Woodridge.

The race was marked by tragedy Oct. 22, when Bailey’s son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren died in a Montana helicopter crash. Bailey, who’s led in polls, suspended his campaign but resumed Nov. 10.

The four men have very different personal styles but are all staunch conservatives, supporters of President Donald Trump and Pritzker critics.

U.S. House of Representatives

All 17 members of Congress representing Illinois are up in 2026.

District 1: Incumbent Jonathan Jackson, a Democrat representing parts of Cook, Kankakee and Will counties, will face one of two Republicans, Marcus Lewis of Matteson or Christian Maxwell of Chicago, in November.

District 2: With Kelly seeking Durbin’s seat, 10 Democrats were vying for the chance to appear on the ballot. Only one Republican, Michael Scott Noack of Bonfield, remained on the ballot after a second, Ashley Ramos of Clifton, withdrew her candidacy in the fall.

The Democratic candidates included Robert Peters of Chicago, Eric France of Lynwood, Donna Miller of Lynwood, Yumeka Brown of Matteson, Willie Preston of Chicago, Jesse Louis Jackson Jr. of Chicago, Patrick J. “PJK” Keating of Flossmoor, Toni C. Brown of Chicago Heights, Sidney Moore of Calumet City and Adal Regis of Chicago.

District 3: Delia Ramirez, a Democrat representing parts of Cook and DuPage counties, is seeking reelection. She will face Angel Oakley of Wheaton in the fall.

District 4: Incumbent Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, a Democrat representing parts of Cook and DuPage counties, filed to run for reelection but then withdrew his candidacy, leaving his chief of staff, Patty Garcia of Cicero, as the only Democrat on the March ballot.

She will face Republican Lupe Castillo of Chicago and Chicagoan Ed Hershey of the Working Class Party is the fall.

District 5: Mike Quigley, a Democrat representing parts of Cook and Lake counties, filed to run for reelection, though he confirmed in January that he would run for Chicago mayor in 2027. He faced challenges from three other Democrats, Matthew Conroy of Chicago, Anthony Michael Tamez of Chicago and Ellen A. Corley of Chicago, in the primary.

On the Republican side, Tommy Hanson and Barry Wicker, both of Chicago, sought the nomination.

District 6: Sean Casten, a Democrat representing parts of Cook and DuPage counties, is defending his seat against Joseph “Joey” Ruzevich of Chicago.

The winner will face either Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn or Skylar Duensing of Shorewood in November.

District 7: Danny Davis, a Democrat representing parts of Cook County, is not running for reelection, leading to another crowded field. Twelve Democrats and two Republicans filed for the seat.

District 8: With Krishnamoorthi seeking Durbin’s seat, the 8th Congressional District, which includes parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties, is up for grabs. Eight Democrats – including former U.S. Rep. Melissa Bean of Barrington – filed for the seat as well as four Republicans.

District 9: Longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston also opted to retire after 28 years in the House, leading 16 Democrats and four Republicans vying for her seat, which travels from Chicago and the North Shore to parts of Crystal Lake in McHenry County.

District 10: Brad Schneider, a Democrat representing parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry, is defending his seat against Morgan Coghill of Mundelein. Carl Lambrecht of Highland Park ran uncontested as a Republican.

District 11: Bill Foster, a Democrat representing parts of Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will, also filed to run for reelection. He will face the winner of the Republican primary, which included Elburn Village President Jeff Walter, Michael Pierce of Naperville, Charlie Kim of Aurora and Tedora Brown of Palos Park.

District 12: Mike Bost, a Republican representing the southern part of Illinois, filed to run for reelection. He will face Julie Fortier of O’Fallon in the fall.

District 13: Nikki Budzinski, a Democrat representing the east side of St. Louis into parts of central Illinois, is defending her seat against Dylan Blaha of Urbana. Jeff Wilson of Mahomet and Joshua Loyd of Virden are vying for the Republican nomination.

District 14: Lauren Underwood, a Democrat representing parts of Bureau, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Putnam and Will counties, is seeking reelection.

On the Republican side, Gary Vician of Naperville and James T. “Jim” Marter of Oswego appeared on the ballot. Krystal Dorey ran as a write-in candidate.

District 15: Mary Miller, a Republican who represents much of central Illinois, is defending her seat against Judy Bowlby of Dawson and Ryan D. Tebrugge of Springfield. Jennifer Todd of Edwardsville, Randy Raley of Highland, Paul Davis of Collinsville and Kyle Nudo of Glen Carbon filed to run as Democrats.

District 16: Darin LaHood, a Republican representing Boone, Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle and Putnam counties in addition to other counties in north-central Illinois, is seeking reelection. He will face Democrat Paul Nolley of Roscoe in November.

District 17: Eric Sorensen, a Democrat representing Carroll and Whiteside counties as well as other counties in northwestern Illinois, is seeking reelection. He will face either Dillan Vancil of Gladstone or Julie Bickelhaupt of Mount Carroll in November.

Other statewide offices

State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, a Democrat, is the only statewide officeholder not running again this cycle.

State Sen. Karina Villa of West Chicago, Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim of Mundelein, state Rep. Margaret Croke of Chicago and state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego filed as Democrats to replace her.

The winner of that primary will face Bryan Drew of Benton in November.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, a Democrat, will likely face former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti this fall.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is also seeking reelection. Walter Adamczyk of Chicago and Joliet Junior College Trustee Diane M. Harris filed to run as Republicans.

Treasurer Michael Frerichs, a Democrat, has filed to run for a fourth term. Max Solomon filed as a write-in candidate on the Republican side.

Daily Herald reporters Russell Lissau, Marni Pyke and Eric Peterson contributed to this report.