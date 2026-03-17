Bitter cold to greet voters on Election Day in northern Illinois; subzero wind chills as polls open

Are you heading out to the polls in northern Illinois Tuesday? You might want to bundle up.

Blizzard warnings for much of the region have expired – after dumping several inches of snow in some parts of the region – but bitter cold and subzero wind chills are anticipated to await voters going to the polls Election Day Tuesday for the Illinois primary.

“It’s going to be cold tomorrow morning,” Gino Izzi, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said Monday.

Izzi said clouds could linger overnight Monday into Tuesday, which might make temperatures a little warmer, but it will still be very cold in the morning. It will not be dangerously cold, he said, but it will be the coldest weather the area has had in about 3½ weeks.

He said Tuesday would be “cold but not unreasonably cold.”

Despite the subzero wind chills, it is unlikely Tuesday will break any cold weather records. The record low for March 17 in the Chicago area is 1 degree below zero, set back in 1900, according to the weather service. Izzi said the lowest high temperature was 11 degrees, a record that has stood since 1941.

Wind chills aren’t expected to get higher than the mid-teens at any point Tuesday, and many places across northern Illinois will see subzero wind chills when polls open Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. Wind chills will be at their coldest early Tuesday, gradually warming throughout the day, and at their least chilly in many locations around the final hour of voting Tuesday, from 6 to 7 p.m., when polls close. Much of the region should get above subzero wind chills by mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service.

In Dixon, wind chills could get to 9 degrees below zero around 7 a.m. Tuesday, but warming up to around 15 degrees around 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, when voting concludes, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills in Ottawa will be coldest at 6 degrees below zero from 6 to 8 a.m., peaking at 16 around 6 to 7 p.m.

Voters arriving to the polls in DeKalb when they open at 6 a.m. Tuesday can expect to experience wind chills of 11 degrees below zero, which will be the case until around 8 a.m. That’s among the coldest wind chills expected in the northern Illinois area Tuesday. Voters in line around 5 p.m. will experience wind chills of 13 degrees, the warmest it will get in the DeKalb area, according to the weather service.

Areas to the east won’t see wind chills as brutal, but the first voters in line will still be greeted by subzero wind chills.

In Joliet, wind chills are forecast to be 4 degrees below zero from 6 to 8 a.m. but should be above zero by around 10 a.m.

The weather bureau is forecasting Kankakee will have wind chills of 5 degrees below zero from around 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.

In Elgin, wind chills will dip to about 8 degrees below zero at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

As to whether Tuesday’s predicted bitterly cold temperatures would affect the day-of turnout at the ballot boxes, Kane County Director of Election Raymond Esquivel said he didn’t think so.

“I doubt it,” Esquivel said Monday. “We have a lot of people in line [for early voting] here and the snow was still going.”

In Woodstock, the McHenry County seat, wind chills overnight Monday and on Tuesday could be as low as -10, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite the cold weather forecast, McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio said voters shouldn’t let that keep them away from the ballot box.

“Get out there and vote,” Tirio said.

Shaw Local reporter Brenda Schory contributed.