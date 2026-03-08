Shaw Local

Listen: Kane County’s 5 most-read stories this week: March 1-7

Main Street and the Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

By John Sahly

Catch up on the news Kane County readers couldn’t stop talking about. Each week, we round up the five most-read Shaw Local stories from your community and bring them to you in a new way – as on-demand audio you can listen to anytime. Powered by Everlit’s AI technology, these narrated stories let you stay informed whether you’re at your desk, in the car, or on the go.

This week’s playlist covers March 1-7 and includes the biggest headlines and local favorites from across Kane County. Just press play to hear them all, or skip ahead to the stories that matter most to you. It’s the same trusted reporting from Shaw Local, now in a format that fits your life.

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.