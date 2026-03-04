Spring break still on? Unrest in Mexico not affecting northern Illinois travelers’ vacations

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle that was set on fire Feb. 22 in Cointzio, Mexico, amid reports the Mexican Army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho." More than 1,000 miles away in Cancun, travelers from the Illinois Valley are continuing their vacations as planned. (Armando Solis/AP)

Unrest in Mexico after the Mexican army killed a cartel leader led to restrictions and stay-in-place orders for Americans abroad, but is it affecting travelers’ plans?

The answer to that question depends on where travelers are; for Janelle McCarter of Princeton and her family, it hasn’t made a difference.

McCarter talked to Shaw Local while on vacation in Cancun, and she felt the need to speak up because she knows how important tourism is to the local economy.

“Other than the million people texting asking us if we’re OK, there’s nothing at all that you would notice without the media,” McCarter said.

McCarter said they even traveled to Puerto Morelos, a nearby beach town that’s well off the resort, and there were no notable differences. She said she’s been traveling to Mexico a few times a year for the last 19 years, and this vacation has been as relaxing as any.

Mexico Cartel Leader Death Letters spelling out the name of Aguililla, in Michoacan state, Mexico, stand burned, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, after the Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (AP Photo/Armando Solis) (Armando Solis/AP)

She also pointed out that Cancun is not anywhere near the unrest. The unrest is in Guadalajara and is related to the killing of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, or “El Mencho,” the leader of a drug cartel that has been indicted in the U.S. several times.

“I wouldn’t be afraid to go to Chicago just because there’s something happening in New York, or vice versa,” McCarter said. “Mexico is one spot, but it’s a huge country just like the U.S.”

Dale Tidaback of Peru said he arrived in Cancun the day Oseguera Cervantes was killed.

“We heard about it, saw the state department warning, and hung at the hotel on Monday,” Tidaback said.

When the warning was lifted, Tidaback said the vacation went on as planned with no notable differences.

According to the U.S. Embassy, all flight schedules have returned to normal, even for the affected areas.

According to The Associated Press, however, experts are still urging those planning a trip to Mexico for spring break to go in with a plan.

• Official guidance: U.S. State Department travel advisories help travelers understand general risk levels. Travelers should also monitor local news reports on current conditions in the specific areas or regions they plan to visit.

• Destination: Mexico is roughly three times the size of Texas. Popular tourist destinations like Cancun or Tulum are more than 1,200 miles from Jalisco, which was the focus of the recent violence. Staying within major resorts and tourist zones can simplify transportation plans and limit how much travelers need to move around once they arrive.

• Flexibility: Travelers should review airline, hotel and tour cancellation policies. If they have a travel insurance policy, read the fine print about what it does and does not cover.

• Risk tolerance: For anxious travelers, it may be wise to cancel the trip.

• Build a buffer: Travelers who need essential medications should pack enough to last longer than the planned stay in case plans change unexpectedly.

• Register with the U.S. government: American travelers can enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which allows embassies to share safety updates and contact travelers in emergencies.

• Consult a travel adviser: An adviser may be helpful even if the trip is already booked. Advisers could have experience and on-the-ground insight from their own travels or from the travels of clients who have already been in the area

• Once there, move in pairs or groups. Keep others in the loop, and share itineraries. Use the hotel as a hub, and set up transportation directly with the hotel or resort concierge.

• Know how to call for help, since not every country uses 911 as its emergency contact number. In Mexico, call 065 for an ambulance, 068 for a fire and 060 for the police.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.