Illinois WIC program expands food offerings to give families more flexibility

The state of Illinois’ Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is expanding its food package offerings.

The Illinois Department of Human Services, the agency that manages the WIC program, said on Tuesday the expansion will “allow families to choose from a broader range of culturally-responsive foods aligned with the latest nutrition science.”

The change officially went into effect on Feb. 25.

New options under the program meant to “provide greater flexibility at the grocery stores” include:

• additional package size options;

• adjustments to certain food quantities (decreasing some items and increasing others to align with nutrition and dietary science);

• more flexibility to substitute items based on preferences.

An example of this flexibility means that families may now substitute beans or peanut butter for the previously allowed eggs.

The expansion also includes new foods such as corn masa flour, whole wheat English muffins and sardines.

“This update recognizes that WIC participants know what their families prefer,” said Associate Director of the Division of Family and Community Services and WIC Lead at the IDHS Stephanie Bess. “These changes will make it easier for them to select foods at the store that best suit their families’ needs.”

WIC provides resources to low-income women and children up to 5 years old including nutritious food to supplement diets, nutrition education, and referrals to health care and other services.

The IDHS announcement said WIC is one of the nation’s “most successful and cost-effective public health nutrition programs,” and noted that more than 175,000 Illinois residents receive benefits through the program each month.

WIC is available to Illinois residents who are pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding, or a parent, guardian or caretaker to a child younger than age 5, who meet health and income criteria.

Each month participants receive a food package of nutrient-dense foods including milk, whole grains and plant-based proteins and vouchers for fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables.

Full eligibility guidelines and details about the new expanded foods options can be found at the IDHS website.