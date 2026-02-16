Chicago area breaks 125-year-old high temp record, but expect weekend cool down

Carpentersville resident Austin Eisenhauer enjoys Monday’s nice weather with lunch and a lake view at Rotary Park on Klasen Road in Cary. Eisenhauer, who was on break from his Crystal Lake job, also took a walk on the park’s trails after eating. (Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald./Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.)

The Chicago area surpassed a 125-year-old weather record today as temperatures climbed into the 60s this afternoon.

The daily high could top out in the mid-60s before dusk, smashing the 58-degree record high for Feb. 16 in Chicago set in 1921, according to National Weather Service data.

The record was broken at 11:51 a.m. when the thermometer at O’Hare International Airport — the region’s official weather station — hit 59 degrees.

The warm-up follows weeks where the Chicago area rarely saw temperatures above freezing, and is often sarcastically referred to as the “first fake spring” by cynical Chicago weather watchers.

Forecasters don’t expect the unseasonably warm air to stick around, though. Weather service meteorologists say high temperatures will likely drop back into the 30s by the weekend.

Rain is possible Tuesday with highs that could reach 60 degrees, followed by a windy Wednesday and temperatures that could sneak up to 70 and possibly break another record high for that day. Wednesday’s winds and warmth also bring an elevated fire risk, forecasters warn.

Then there’s a chance for snow late Thursday into Friday.

For perspective, the record low for a Feb. 16 in Chicago is -10 degrees recorded in 1885, according to weather service data.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260216/news/chicago-area-expected-to-break-high-temp-record-today-but-will-see-weekend-cool-down/