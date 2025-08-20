Bears training camp update: Quarterback Tyson Bagent ‘blessed’ with two-year extension

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent looks for a receiver under the pressure of Miami Dolphins linebacker Grayson Murphy during their preseason game at Soldier Field in Chicago earlier this season. (Mark Busch)

Tyson Bagent lowered his head and stared down toward his feet as he stood behind the Bears lectern at the PNC Center at Halas Hall. After a few moments of silence, Bagent pulled up his shirt to wipe away some tears before he could finally find the words to accurately describe how he felt.

It was a surreal moment for Bagent. A couple years ago, he came to Halas Hall as an undrafted free agent quarterback from Division-II Shepard University. On Wednesday, the Bears extended him to a two-year, reportedly $10 million contract.

But the silence and the tears didn’t start when he was asked about how excited he was for the contract. They began when he thought about what the money would mean for his family.

“There’s definitely a lot of things and people that I think I can certainly help with this gift I’ve been blessed with,” Bagent said. “Just little things like that. I don’t really know anybody back at home with any money. So yeah, it feels good. It’s certainly a weight off my shoulders and my family’s shoulders. So yeah, it definitely means a lot.”

That blessing was first brought up when Bears general manager Ryan Poles approached Bagent last week about an extension. Bagent was set to become a free agent after this season and could’ve been an interesting option for other teams in free agency based on his first two seasons with the Bears.

But after thinking it over, Bagent decided he wanted to stay with the Bears through the 2027 season and work with new head coach Ben Johnson and his coaching staff over the next few years.

“I think it’s huge,” Bagent said. “I’m very happy. I think all parties are very happy. I think this extension with this staff and these offensive minds, I think for the longevity of my career and wherever I end up in the years to come will serve me well down the line.”

Bagent earned the extension after showing that he can compete in the NFL even though not many fans knew who he was when he came to town.

He’s played in nine games over two seasons, starting four of them during his rookie season. Over those two years, he’s thrown for 870 yards, completing 66.2% of his passes, along with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Bagent told reporters Wednesday that although he came to the Bears confident that he could compete, his success came from his preparation. He spent hours in the hotel after practice learning where the offense was so that he was prepared when his number was called. That preparation allowed Bagent to get more confident as time went on.

It also allowed him to impress Johnson over the offseason and camp. Bagent has looked comfortable in running the offense from the start and has shown his comfort in two good preseason game performances.

That’s why even though Caleb Williams is the starter with the Bears, Johnson didn’t doubt Bagent could be one elsewhere if he left.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it,” Johnson said. “I mean, I’ve really been blown away by his approach from the spring to the start of camp to where we are now. He does a tremendous job knowing what to do, how to do it and getting it done.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent throws a pass during their preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field in Chicago earlier this month.

Bagent will likely get one last chance to show what he can do when he comes into Friday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs before he will let Williams take over in the regular season. He also doesn’t plan to make any luxury purchases with a baby on the way.

But Bagent is grateful for the opportunity to stay in a city that’s become his second home.

“I am extremely grateful for how the city’s taken me in,” Bagent said. “It’s the same way the other way around. I’ve definitely grown accustomed to the city of Chicago. It is my second home at this point. I am very comfortable when I walk around anywhere that I go. Just like any support, it’s greatly appreciated and it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Practice notes

Williams and first team offense had some hits and misses during their final practice before traveling to play the Chiefs.

Williams misfired on a few passes and also had to escape the pocket collapsing around him a few more times. Some pre-snap penalties continued to be an issue on one drive as well, when three false starts were called on one session.

Williams did complete some nice passes to move the ball in both red zone and move-the-ball drills. He hit Olamide Zaccheaus in both sessions as well as tight ends Cole Kmet and rookie Colston Loveland.

Braxton Jones took all of the first team snaps at left tackle during team drills Wednesday as it seems like he might’ve pulled ahead in the competition for the starting job. Theo Benedet took snaps at left tackle with the second team while Kiran Amegadjie worked in with the third team.

Rookie Ozzy Trapilo, who started in the battle for the starting left tackle job at the beginning of camp, worked only at right tackle again.

Injury report

Johnson announced before practice that cornerback Terell Smith would miss the entire season after he suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Smith’s injury didn’t look good when he was taken off the field on a cart and now creates another hole in the secondary’s depth.

“He’s going to be out for the season with his injury so, like I said, we’re all rallying around him here and supporting him as he’s getting healthy,” Johnson said.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past week with a hamstring injury. Gordon took part in limited fashion after doing some individual drills.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter had a scare during practice when he walked off after getting caught up in a pile during team drills. Dexter eventually returned and his defensive tackle teammate Andrew Billings told reporters after practice that he should be fine.

Quarterback Case Keenum (leg), runnings backs Roschon Johnson (foot), Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer, defensive linemen Austin Booker (knee) and Dominique Robinson (right ankle), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and offensive lineman Doug Kramer all missed practice Wednesday. Reporters saw rookie cornerback Zah Frazier (personal), who hasn’t taken in camp, before practice.

The Bears also signed running back Royce Freeman and placed running back Deion Hankins (shoulder) on the reserve/injured list.