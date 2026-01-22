House Democrats from Illinois opposed more spending on ‘lawless’ ICE operations

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, speaks at a town hall Saturday, Aug.9, 2025, at East Aurora School District 131 in Aurora. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Several federal lawmakers from Illinois vowed to oppose a spending bill for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that passed on Thursday with a 220-207 vote in the House.

Seven Democrats joined Republicans to vote in favor of the bill.

Before the votes, House Democratic leaders announced their opposition to additional funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the Associated Press.

The bill was “hotly disputed” as Democrats voiced concerns that it failed to restrain U.S. President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, did not return a request for comment on the measure or share how he would be voting.

In a statement on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, said the Homeland Security spending bill is “an easy no for me.”

“It’s a blank check with no accountability for [Department of Homeland Security’s] outrageous abuses,” Underwood said.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds a news conference at at Homeland Security office in Lombard on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Screenshot via U.S. Department of Homeland Security livestream)

Earlier this month, Underwood told Chicago-area media that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement leadership did “not see the high levels of U.S. citizens being detained as a problem.”

Underwood said the Department of Homeland Security has an “unprecedented amount of resources” deployed toward immigration enforcement, which she said is increasingly “targeting and entangling” citizens.

Even if the vote on the spending bill had failed, Underwood contended ICE would still have $75 million in its budget, which was appropriated last summer in what she called “Republicans’ Big Ugly Bill.”

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten addresses people who attend the Downers Grove Town Hall on Wednesday March 19, 2025. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

The Homeland Security spending bill also was publicly opposed by Illinois Democratic federal lawmakers Sean Casten, Bill Foster and Brad Schneider.

In a statement, Foster said the funding of ICE last year exceeded some countries’ military budgets.

“Since then, ICE operations have terrorized U.S. citizens and immigrants in our communities in Illinois, Minnesota and across the country. ICE must be held accountable for its rampant abuses of power, not rewarded with more funding,” Foster said.

Casten said the funding bill will “not meaningfully end the lawless conduct from ICE that we have seen in Illinois and throughout the country.”

“This bill not only fails to impose real accountability, but it also asks Congress to keep funding ICE’s illegal actions, including entering homes without judicial warrants. It reflects a failure of Congress’ constitutional duty to act as a check on an out-of-control Executive Branch that is operating without accountability,” Casten said.