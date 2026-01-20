Major flight delays at O’Hare due to burst pipe at air traffic control tower

Hundreds of flights are delayed at O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday due to a pipe bursting. (Daily Herald File Photo)

A burst pipe at O’Hare International Airport’s busiest air traffic control tower has caused delays for thousands of passengers Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The problem started before dawn at O’Hare’s main tower. Air traffic controllers were relocated to two other towers at the airport, spokesperson Crystal Essiaw said.

Over 670 flights have been impacted over the last 24 hours. Arrivals were hardest hit with 429 delays compared to 245 departures, the Chicago Department of Aviation reported.

The average delay is 82 minutes, officials said.

