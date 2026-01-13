It turns out, Bears coach Ben Johnson can call plays – and talk a good game

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to an official after a call during their NFL Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

After another Bears miracle finish and postgame exclamation point, it’s worth asking:

Is head coach Ben Johnson more valuable as a play-caller or motivational speaker?

Let’s face it, the Bears aren’t exactly overwhelming teams with talent. While their cornerbacks limp through the secondary, there’s barely any pressure on the passer. Their longest gain by a running back against Green Bay was 9 yards.

But somehow, there’s magic in the air and emotional energy in the locker room.

At least two legendary broadcasters (Chuck Swirsky and Dick Vitale) took to X to decry the lack of sportsmanship shown by Johnson with his “F the Packers” declaration during the postgame celebration.

It’s OK to feel that way, but don’t forget, locker room speeches used to be private and off-limits. Who knows what Vince Lombardi used to say about the Bears behind closed doors? You can read Jerry Kramer’s “Instant Replay,” but he probably censored some details.

Broadcasting the postgame speech on social media is very new-age NFL, which also makes it a bit performative. Have the Bears ever done a second take because team president Kevin Warren wasn’t prominently featured enough in the background? No one would be surprised.

And every coach has his own style. The NFL Network series, “America’s Game,” did a segment on how comically bad Steelers coach Chuck Noll was at motivational speaking.

Johnson is very good at it. His “Good, better, best” chant is a winner, even if it’s not original work. The story is, it came from Johnson’s high school coach at A.C. Reynolds in Asheville, N.C. — Bobby Poss, who claimed to have heard it at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp. The high school first used it in 1994.

Borrowing is perfectly common in football. The screen-and-go that resulted in the winning touchdown pass to D.J. Moore on Saturday? Washington ran that exact play against the Bears this season, complete with the right tackle lining up on the left side. Luke McCaffrey was even more wide-open for his 33-yard touchdown than Moore.

After so many amazing wins, you begin to connect the dots. A huge positive for the Bears all season was perimeter blocking by wide receivers. Rome Odunze should be a Pro Bowl pick for his blocking alone. Moore, an established veteran, was a dedicated blocker. Even the smaller guys, Luther Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus, did a nice job.

Why do Bears receivers put so much effort into blocking? It probably has a lot to do with motivation, believing every small detail can add up to a special season, which is what Johnson has been preaching since he arrived from Detroit.

The proof seems to be in the results. Johnson’s offense does a nice job of putting his players in positions to succeed. They just went an entire playoff game against the blasted Packers without punting.

But the speeches are also working, and are arguably more important. Football is about belief, about uniting for a common cause, and sometimes defeating a bitter enemy.

“I think it’s really fun to have a coach that’s fired up like that, and I think the guys feed off of it,” center Drew Dalman said Monday. “I really enjoy it.”

Bears fans surely appreciate no longer being owned by Aaron Rodgers’ former team. Taunts are allowed to go both ways.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260112/chicago-bears/johnson-can-call-plays-and-talk-a-good-game/