Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash in La Salle

A La Salle firefighter inspects at a vehicle rollover near the entrance to La Salle Speedway on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, on U.S. Route 6 in La Salle. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Crews from Utica and La Salle responded to the scene. OSF Lifeflight helicopter landed in the parking lot of La Salle Speedway to transport one patent. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle police are seeking information on a three-vehicle crash Monday that injured the three drivers, one of whom was flown to a regional medical center.

First-responders were dispatched at 8:29 a.m. to U.S. 6, west of Enterprise Drive, for a three-vehicle crash. In a preliminary report, La Salle police said the crash involved a 2017 Buick Enclave driven by a 34-year-old woman from Oglesby, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 36-year-old woman from Peru, and a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 20-year-old woman from Sheridan.

Paramedics from the La Salle Fire Department immediately began treatment at the scene. Two of the drivers were transported by ambulance to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center - Peru. A third driver required extrication and was subsequently airlifted by helicopter to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the Buick Enclave was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 toward Enterprise Drive when it struck the Chevrolet Equinox from behind. The Equinox left the roadway and rolled. The Enclave then entered the westbound lane and collided with the Malibu.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to assist. U.S. 6 from I-39 to North 29th Road was closed. The La Salle County Emergency Management Agency assisted with traffic control and road closures.

Lanes were reopened after 1 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Radtke of the La Salle Police Department at 815-223-2131.