If the Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson partnership is to thrive, Saturday’s game would be a good starting point

This is just how the Bears do things.

They’ll lay low for several years, let expectations fade to zero, invite derisive comments from all corners of the NFC North. Then, bang — they win a division title no one saw coming and host a playoff game.

What happens next could alter the franchise trajectory. Typically, though, nothing changes. The Bears lose their home playoff game, maybe look like they had no business playing in January, and settle back at the bottom.

The Bears could dedicate a hallway in Halas to their forgettable playoff performances. A good place to start is the “Donovan McNabb Game,” when the Mt. Carmel High School grad returned home to lead Philadelphia to a 33-19 win in 2002. McNabb managed to steal the spotlight from Michael Jordan, who returned to the United Center with the Wizards that day.

Not many teams lose playoff games to Carolina, but the Bears did in 2006, with their future coach John Fox in charge of the Panthers.

Tuesday is the seventh anniversary of the “Double Doink,” which will forever live in Bears infamy for the game-ending goalpost bounces. But how many people would have pegged that moment as the high point of Mitch Trubisky’s NFL career?

The same thing could happen to Caleb Williams, in theory. The Bears have proven over and over again that success doesn’t necessarily lead to more success. Sometimes it’s the top stair.

“We have a month left, and we need to, as a team, have that mindset,” Williams said after Sunday’s loss to Detroit. “And we will, I believe.”

That’s the right attitude, because it is possible a playoff victory over Green Bay on Saturday will be the first of many glorious moments for Williams. Never forget, there was very little history of winning in New England before Bill Belichick met Tom Brady; or in Kansas City before Patrick Mahomes joined Andy Reid.

Until proven otherwise, Williams and coach Ben Johnson could be the NFL’s next great dynasty. If this partnership is going to thrive, Saturday’s game would be a good time to show it. Mahomes and Brady both won their first playoff game.

Credit the Detroit Lions, Johnson’s former team. Clearly, they don’t want to see Green Bay win this week. That’s why they pointed out so many of the Bears’ defensive flaws on Sunday.

“Hey Ben, Kalif Raymond can run free all day in your defensive secondary. Might want to fix that.”

When the Bears fell behind 16-0 against the Lions, you almost couldn’t blame them for tanking to avoid the Packers. With Jaylon Johnson running at about 70% health (maybe less), and C.J. Gardner-Johnson lacking foot speed even before going into concussion protocol, Green Bay’s four non-alpha wide receivers aren’t the best matchup.

The Bears dropping to the No. 3 seed and playing the Rams seemed like the best scenario. Matthew Stafford might be the Matthew Boyd of NFL quarterbacks — very talented, but a high pitch count is catching up to him.

But since the Eagles lost and the Rams won, there’s no avoiding something cheesy. What better way for Williams and Johnson to show there are Super Bowls in their future?

“We’ve got a new season on the horizon,” Johnson said Monday. “Our guys should be reinvigorated by that. I get fired up just thinking about it right now.”