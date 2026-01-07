Democratic candidate for 3rd Congressional seat removed from ballot

Mark J. Pasieka (Photo provided by campaign via Daily Herald)

A candidate for a largely West suburban congressional seat was struck from the March 17 primary ballot Wednesday because of petition problems.

A congressional candidate in a different suburban district survived a formal petition objection Wednesday and will appear on ballots.

The Illinois State Board of Elections decided Chicago Democrat Mark J. Pasieka Jr.’s name shouldn’t appear on ballots in the 3rd Congressional District. Conversely, the board ruled in favor of Naperville Republican Michael Pierce in the 11th District.

An objection to Pasieka’s candidacy was jointly filed by Addison resident Maria D. Sinkule and Chicagoan Jason Christopher Dones. They said Pasieka didn’t get enough signatures of registered 3rd District voters to qualify and raised concerns about notarizations on the petitions.

The elections board unanimously upheld the objections Wednesday.

The decision leaves U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez of Chicago as the lone Democratic candidate. She’ll face Wheaton Republican Angel Oakley in the Nov. 3 general election.

Before the board voted, Pasieka called the anticipated decision “really disappointing.”

“It’s really sad that there’s only one candidate when people go in to vote,” Pasieka told the panel. “People want choices.”

In a subsequent Facebook post, he encouraged people to vote for Oakley rather than Ramirez.

The 3rd District encompasses parts of suburban Cook and DuPage counties as well as some Chicago neighborhoods.

Michael Pierce (Photo provided by Michael Pierce for Congress via Daily Herald)

Pierce’s paperwork was challenged by Geneva resident Tammy Jo Pappas. She claimed Pierce’s petitions didn’t have enough valid signatures and didn’t conform to legal specifications. She also alleged Pierce doesn’t live at the address listed on his paperwork.

The elections board ruled Pappas failed to prove her complaint about where Pierce lives and that Pierce had enough signatures to appear on the ballot.

In a Facebook post after the decision, Pierce thanked his family, friends and campaign team for their support.

The 11th District encompasses portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties. The incumbent, U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville, is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Pierce is among four Republican candidates for the post. The others are Elburn Mayor Jeff Walter, Aurora resident Charlie Kim and Tedora Brown of Palos Park.

The board has yet to rule on objections to Brown’s petitions. It discussed the case Wednesday and will do so again at 11 a.m. Thursday.

