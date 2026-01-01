Meier: Veterans don’t need to pay to file disability claims

If you’re a veteran of the armed forces, you certainly learned your share of military-specific jargon, acronyms, and other associated lingo during your service. Even the alphabet is phonetic. Now I want to introduce you to another term specific to veterans: Claims shark.

A claims shark is a third-party company who contracts with a veteran to file and pursue claims for veterans’ benefits in exchange for the veteran paying upfront for the service or making payments out of their benefits.

A National Public Radio story reporting on claims sharks documented widespread predatory practices and illegally charging veterans tens of thousands of dollars for services they can’t legally provide, and which any veteran can get for free. Veterans reported getting billed for up to $20,000 for claims filed with the VA.

The U.S. government enacted laws as early as the Civil War regulating the claims process with the objective of stopping crooked players from cheating veterans.

Current law requires anyone helping veterans file claims to be an accredited veteran’s services officer (VSO). VSOs cannot charge any fees for their help. Clinton County staffs a Veterans Affairs with several knowledgeable VSOs. They will not charge anything.

You can reach them at the Clinton County Administration Building or call 563-242-1151. Veterans’ organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion also sponsor VSO’s who won’t charge anything.

The VA claims process can be difficult and drag on, which even the VA acknowledges. But any veteran can access free, accredited, and honest help making their claims. Better to use these resources than give up your personal information and medical information to third-parties who charge high rates for services they legally are not allowed to perform.

Contact Seniors vs. Crime

Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 563-242-9211, extension 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us.