U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood opens new office in DeKalb

Shaw Local file photo

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Democrat representing parts of Bureau, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Putnam and Will counties, has opened a new constituent office in DeKalb, according to a news release.

Located at 2179 Sycamore Road, the new office welcomes constituents to drop in.

“Remaining accessible and listening to the 14th District has always been a top priority, and I’m thrilled to be opening a new community space in DeKalb,” Underwood said in a news release. “I invite everyone in our community to visit our new space to learn more about the support and resources my office offers, and our work on their behalf.”

Underwood and her staff intend to host an open house in January to celebrate the opening of the new DeKalb office, according to the release.

She has other constituent offices in Washington, D.C., and Joliet.

Underwood and her staff host in-person and virtual appointments at each of her constituent offices. To confirm whether an appointment is necessary to resolve an issue, residents are advised to call 630-549-2190.

In the past, Underwood’s office has assisted constituents with a variety of issues, including passport requests, immigration and visa services, health care access, Social Security claims, and more.

The constituent offices are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For information, visit underwood.house.gov.