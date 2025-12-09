Yankee Candle to close 20 stores

FILE - Yankee Candle Co.'s flagship store in Deerfield, Mass., photgraphed on Jan. 25, 2001. The candle maker, wholesaler and retailer said Wednesday that it was laying off about 14 percent of its work force. It will close its Salt Lake City distribution center, cutting about 180 jobs, and will also cut about 275 staff positions at its Deerfield and Whately, Mass., facilities. The company is going ahead with plans to open a new distribution center in Deerfield. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh/ File) (MATTHEW CAVANAUGH/Associated Press)

Newell Brands plans to close approximately 20 Yankee Candle stores in the United States and Canada.

Yankee Candle has stores in the following northern Illinois communities: Chicago Ridge, Geneva, Joliet, Lombard, Palatine, Schaumburg, Tinley Park and Woodridge.

But Newell Brands, parent company of Yankee Candle and other brands, has not yet specified which stores will close.

As part of Newel Brands’ global productivity plan, the company will lay off more than 900 employees or approximately 10% of its professional and clerical workforce, which will only slightly impact manufacturing or supply chain operations, according to a news release from Newell Brands.

Layoffs in the United States will occur mostly in December; international layoffs will continue through 2026, “subject to local law and consultation requirements,” according to the release.

