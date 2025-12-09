Yankee Candle to close 20 stores

Newell Brands plans to close approximately 20 Yankee Candle stores in the United States and Canada.
Yankee Candle has stores in the following northern Illinois communities: Chicago Ridge, Geneva, Joliet, Lombard, Palatine, Schaumburg, Tinley Park and Woodridge.
But Newell Brands, parent company of Yankee Candle and other brands, has not yet specified which stores will close.
As part of Newel Brands’ global productivity plan, the company will lay off more than 900 employees or approximately 10% of its professional and clerical workforce, which will only slightly impact manufacturing or supply chain operations, according to a news release from Newell Brands.
Layoffs in the United States will occur mostly in December; international layoffs will continue through 2026, “subject to local law and consultation requirements,” according to the release.
