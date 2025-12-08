Ogle County property transfers for Dec. 1-5, 2025

Warranty deeds

Jason R. Penticoff and Kimberly S. Penticoff to Michelle M. Allen, 1 Parcel: 1427&1431 Crimson Ridge Ln, Byron, $290,000

Donna J. Hayenga to Marc A. Personette, 2 Parcels: 8538 N Valley View Dr, Byron, and 8518 N Valley View Dr, Byron, $282,000

Sandra L. Helton to Ryan Zwettler and Nicole Zwettler, 1 Parcel: 512 N Franklin Ave., Polo, $137,000

Diane M. May and Sean P. Tracy to Christine Wegrzyn, 1 Parcel: 7522 N River Rd, Byron, $215,000

Carlos Calderon and Olga L. Calderon to Alfonso Hernandez-Rojas, Alfonso Hernandez-Rojas, Marisol Garcia-Belmonte, and Marisol Garcia-Belmonte, 1 Parcel: 925 N 15th St, Rochelle, $130,000

Naf Cash Llc to David Oliver and Reema B. Oliver, 1 Parcel: 10282 E Clara Ave., Rochelle, $495,185

Aaron R. Roe and Rachel Schupbach Roe to Michael Mascio, 1 Parcel: 505 E King St., Polo, $176,000

Cynthia Raye Hatch to Linden Petre and Krystal Petre, 2 Parcels: 7029 W Penn Corner Rd, Polo, and 7029 W Penn Corner Rd, Polo, $180,000

Bradley L. Barker, Kaitlyn P. Barker and Kaitlyn P. Anderson to Theodore W. Morris Jr. and Carol D. Morris, 1 Parcel: 118 N Prairie Dr, Forreston, $335,000

Cornerstone Contractors Of Florida Llc to Brandon Dejonge, 1 Parcel: 114 River Rd, Oregon, $240,000

Danny S. White and Danae D. White to Jose Odilon Reyes, 1 Parcel: 113 Janet, Rochelle, $178,500

Gregory D. Bennett Jr. and Heather M. Bennett to Brandon A. Huddleston and Angel S. Huddleston, 1 Parcel: 217 W Merchant St, Byron, $170,000

Mary E. Bushland to Seth A. Stevens, 1 Parcel: 2308 N Leaf River Rd, Mt. Morris, $90,000

Robert C. Colwell and David J. Didier to Grandpa’s Dirt Llc and Grandpas Dirt Llc, 3 Parcels in Lafayette Township: 23-07-300-003, 23-18-100-005, 23-18-100-006, $0.00

Tracey Renee Anders to Robert B. Borgen Trustee and Robert B. Borgen Rev Tr., 1 Parcel: 207 S Division Ave, Polo, $50,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Andrew J. Szychilinski and Nancy J. Szychilinski, 1 Parcel: 203 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $262,205

Quit claims

Debra Barron to Daniel S. Barron, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-05-200-003, $0.00

Sarah A. Harshman to Sarah Harshman and Benjamin A. Harshman, 1 Parcel: 311 S 4th St, Oregon, $0.00

Kristi Bowman to Kenneth J. Mrozek Ii and Kathy M. Mrozek, 1 Parcel: 229 S Franklin St, Byron, $0.00

Gustavo Esquivel to Vicente Silva Nunez and Christian Silva, 1 Parcel: 148 Wayne Rd, Rochelle, $0.00

Renee Barnhart to Nancy Loput and Joseph Rovira, 1 Parcel: 809 Franklin St, Oregon, $0.00

Donald W. Lund to Donald W. Lund Trustee and Donald W. Lund Tr101, 3 Parcels: 1248 N Lynnville Rd, Lindenwood; 1144 Lynnville Rd, Lindenwood; and one parcel in Lynnville Township: 19-08-300-010, $0.00

Kyle A. Johnson to Lisa K. Johnson, 1 Parcel: 21208 Tilton Park Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Scott W. Roberts and Ellie L. Roberts to Richelle L. Lumpkins, 1 Parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-16-327-024, $0.00

Martin Brennan and Sarah Gale Brennan to Martin Brennan Trustee, Martin Brennan 2025 Declaration Tr, Sarah Gale Brennan Trustee, and Sarah Gale Brennan 2025 Declaration Tr, 1 Parcel: 1247 Tilton Park Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Trustees deeds

Jerry R. Funk Trustee, Lynn D. Genandt Trustee, and Robert & Johanna Funk Tr. to Lori K. Gipper, 1 Parcel in Forreston Township: 02-08-100-007, $0.00

Vicki A. Wine Trustee and Luan B. Wine Tr to Nicki Como, 1 Parcel: 1060 Westview Dr, Rochelle, $140,000

Old National Bank Trustee and Patricia D. Best Tr. to Peter Todd Stofflet, 2 Parcels in Flagg Township: 24-24-106-023 and 24-24-106-024, $30,000

Lindsay B. Mitchell Trustee, Ashley B. Adams Trustee, and Roger L. Adams Tr to Lindsay B. Mitchell, 1 Parcel in Leaf River: 04-33-300-008, $0.00

Lindsay B. Mitchell Trustee, Ashley B. Adams Trustee, and Roger L. Adams Tr to Lindsay B. Mitchell, 1 Parcel: 370 Creekside Dr, Byron, $0.00