No REAL ID or passport? That’ll be $45 if you want to fly as of Feb. 1, TSA says

People line up to apply for Real ID at a Real ID Supercenter earlier this year in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Flying without REAL ID will cost many travelers extra to board planes as of Feb. 1, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration announced Monday.

The updated policy requires adult passengers without REAL ID or other accepted documentation, like passports, to pay $45 to be verified by the government’s new “Confirm.ID” program.

The TSA began enforcing a law requiring travelers to show REAL ID when flying domestically on May 7. However, there was some wiggle room for people without the proper identification who had to undergo additional screening.

Now, “beginning Feb. 1, travelers who do not present an acceptable form of ID at our security checkpoints and still want to fly can pay a $45 fee and undergo the TSA Confirm.ID process,” said Adam Stahl, acting deputy administrator.

“This fee ensures the cost to cover verification of an insufficient ID will come from the traveler, not the taxpayer,” he noted. The Confirm.ID travel period lasts for 10 days.

About 94% of flyers already use REAL ID, passports or other permitted documentation, the TSA said.

“The security of the traveling public is our top priority, so we urge all travelers to get a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID as soon as possible to avoid delays and potentially miss flights,” Stahl said in a statement.

REAL IDs are administered through state DMVs.

Passengers without REAL ID will be able to pay $45 and undergo confirmation before going to the airport, officials said. Those who arrive without accepted ID will be directed to marked Confirm.ID locations near checkpoints.

A TSA link to Confirm.ID was not active as of Tuesday morning. The agency said it is working with the private sector on online payment options and noted the process “will differ airport to airport.”

Other acceptable forms of identification for U.S. residents are trusted traveler cards like Global Entry, permanent resident cards, and U.S. Department of Defense IDs. Individuals in the U.S. from another country can present passports.

For a complete list, visit tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.

