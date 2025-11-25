Thanksgiving safety: How to avoid the kitchen dangers that send hundreds to hospitals

FILE - This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File) (Larry Crowe/AP)

Thanksgiving Day sees four times more kitchen fires than any other day, with nearly 1,500 cooking-related blazes reported to fire departments nationwide in 2023.

The 1,446 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving represented a 388% spike over the daily average, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association released this week.

Cooking equipment causes 80% of all home fires on Thanksgiving Day, with those kitchen blazes injuring civilians in 40% of cases, according to the fire safety organization’s analysis of 2019-2023 data. Ranges and cooktops pose the greatest threat, accounting for nearly three of every five cooking-related fires, while ovens cause 13%.

“Kitchens are especially busy during the holidays, and that rush can lead to distractions; those distractions can lead to accidental fires. Set timers, stay focused, or assign specific roles in the kitchen to help ensure your Thanksgiving meal comes together safely and without incident,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Michele Pankow said in a news release.

Beyond Thanksgiving, cooking remains the leading cause of residential fires year-round. Kitchen fires account for 52% of all reported home fires nationally and cause 36% of home fire injuries. Cooking ranks as the third-leading cause of fire deaths, responsible for 17% of fatalities.

Nearly 500,000 people seek medical treatment for burn injuries each year in the United States, and an estimated 72 percent of burns occur at home, according to the American Burn Association (ABA). Hot liquids, such as coffee, tea, soup, and tap water, can cause serious burn injuries.

“Turkey fryers are one of the biggest holiday fire hazards we see each year. Hot oil, unstable equipment, and outdoor distractions can create dangerous conditions in seconds,” Chicago Deputy Fire Commissioner Brandon Keller said in a news release. “If you choose to fry a turkey this year, do so outside away from anything that can burn, keep it on a flat surface, and make sure your turkey is completely thawed before lowering it into the oil. A few simple precautions can prevent a holiday disaster.”

Fire officials recommend these safety measures when preparing food, not just during the holiday season but all year.

• Never leave food that you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling unattended. If you leave the kitchen, even for a short amount of time, turn off the stove.

• Make sure not to overfill the oil in the fryer. Fill the pot you plan to use to fry the turkey with water and place the turkey in. This will help to determine how much oil is needed without causing oil to spill out when you are ready to fry, which could lead to a fire.

• Use the turkey fryer outdoors only.

• Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry before frying.

• Use long cooking gloves that protect hands and arms when you handle the pot.

• Create a “Kid Free Zone” of at least three feet around the stove or anywhere you are preparing hot food or drinks.

• Keep the area around the stove clear of towels, papers, potholders, or anything that can burn.

• Check your oven before preheating to ensure there are no items inside.

• If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you when food is ready.

• If there is a fire in the oven, keep the door shut and turn off the heat.

• Smother small flames in a pan by sliding a lid over the pan. Turn off the burner and leave the lid over the pan while it cools.

• If you have any doubt fighting a small fire, just get out. Call 9-1-1 or your emergency number from outside the home.

“As we gather with loved ones this Thanksgiving, we want to remind everyone that a few extra minutes of preparation and safety can prevent a lifetime of pain,” Illinois Fire Safety Alliance Executive Director Philip Zaleski said in a news release. “Deep frying a turkey may be festive, but it must be done with extreme care, or better yet, consider safer cooking alternatives. The best holiday memories are made around the table, not in the emergency room.”