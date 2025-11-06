Here’s what to know about shutdown-related flight cancellations at O’Hare

FILE – Passengers make their way through O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 1. A shortage of controllers related to the government-shutdown has caused the FAA to order a 10% reduction in flights in the coming days. (Daily Herald file photo)

With a 10% cut in flights coming Friday, O’Hare International Airport’s two major carriers offered advice to passengers about what to expect on what will be a challenging day for thousands.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the directive amid a record-length government shutdown that’s led to fewer air traffic controllers. The ones remaining are working without pay.

The order will impact 40 major U.S. airports, including O’Hare, The Associated Press reports.

“We are entering a period in which there are many unknowns,” aviation expert and DePaul University Professor Joseph Schwieterman said.

“One bit of good news is that we are still several weeks away from the Thanksgiving travel rush. I suspect — and hope — the system to be back to normal by then.”

United Airlines

CEO Scott Kirby told employees that long-haul international flying and hub-to-hub flying “will not be impacted by this schedule reduction.” United’s domestic hubs are at O’Hare plus Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark (New Jersey), San Francisco and Washington Dulles international airports.

“Instead, we will focus our schedule reductions on regional flying and domestic mainline flights that do not travel between our hubs,” Kirby said.

United will alert customers if their flights change and offer rebookings through its app, website and push notifications.

United and its United Express partners will still offer about 4,000 flights per day, Kirby said. Because of the timing between the end of summer travel and before the Thanksgiving rush, “we should be able to find seats for many customers even if their flight is canceled,” he added.

Both United and American Airlines said passengers whose flights were canceled or who chose not to travel during the disruption can change their plans and receive a refund without a penalty.

American Airlines

“We expect the vast majority of our customers’ travel will be unaffected, and long-haul international travel will remain as scheduled,” American officials said. “As schedule changes are made, we’ll proactively reach out to customers who are impacted. As always, we encourage all customers to check their flight status on aa.com or the mobile app, which will provide real-time updates.

“In the meantime, we continue to urge leaders in Washington, D.C., to reach an immediate resolution to end the shutdown.”

Schwieterman noted, “the best strategy for O’Hare’s hub airlines is to reduce regional flights that use smaller planes and shuttle back and forth to nearby airports. That will have the fewest effects on their larger networks.”

“With the government shutdown exacerbating the air traffic controller staffing shortage, there’s really no other choice so that the safety margin is protected,” said Allied Pilots Association spokesman Dennis Tajer of Arlington Heights. The APA represents American Airlines pilots.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251106/transportation/heres-what-to-know-about-shutdown-related-flight-cancellations-at-ohare/