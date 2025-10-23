GOP gubernatorial candidate Bailey’s son and three family members die in Montana helicopter crash

Former Republican state senator Darren Bailey launches his tour for Illinois governor at a Charlie Kirk memorial event in Yorkville on Sept. 27, 2025. (Julie Walker)

The son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren of Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey died in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening in Montana.

The announcement was made on Bailey’s campaign Facebook page.

“Their son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, age 12, and Samuel, age 7, tragically lost their lives,” the post read. “Their other grandson, Finn, age 10, was not on the helicopter and is safe. Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them.”

Montana media outlets are reporting the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. near Ekalaka, Montana, about 20 miles west of the tri-state border shared with North and South Dakota.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash

