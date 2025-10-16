ICE arrests Hanover Park police officer, says he’s in country illegally

Hanover Park police officer Radule Bojovic, a native of the eastern European nation of Montenegro, was arrested by ICE, the federal immigration enforcement agency announced Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo provided to the Daily Herald by Hanover Park Police Department)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Thursday announced the arrest of a Hanover Park police officer from Montenegro, accused of being in the country illegally.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Radule Bojovic had overstayed a B2 tourist visa that required him to depart the U.S. March 31, 2015. Federal officials further charged that it’s a felony for an illegal alien to possess a firearm.

“Governor JB Pritzker doesn’t just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’s communities, he allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers,” Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a written statement. “Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living illegally in the United States for 10 years — what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns?”

Hanover Park officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem ICE is restoring law and order,” McLaughlin added. “Criminal illegal aliens have no place in our communities, especially on our police forces.”

The agency cited an Aug. 22 Facebook post by the Hanover Park Police Department congratulating Bojovic on his graduation from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy that kicked off what was intended to be a 15-week course of field training and evaluation in preparation of serving the department.

