Illinois Department of Revenue warns of new tax refund text message scam

The Illinois Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers about a new nationwide text message scam that uses fraudulent messages appearing to come from state revenue or treasury agencies.

The Illinois Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers about a new nationwide text message scam that uses fraudulent messages appearing to come from state revenue or treasury agencies.

The phishing scheme involves unsolicited text messages claiming that a tax refund has been processed, according to a news release from the department. The messages urge recipients to provide or verify their banking information under the threat of losing their refund.

“There has been a significant rise in fake text messages impersonating state revenue departments,” IDOR Director David Harris said in a statement. “These scams are designed to deceive taxpayers and pressure them into revealing their most sensitive financial information. Let me be very clear that IDOR does not send unsolicited text messages asking for banking or personal information.”

The agency said it communicates primarily through official correspondence sent by mail or through MyTax Illinois, its secure online account management system. Taxpayers are urged to ignore and delete unsolicited messages claiming to be from IDOR, especially those requesting personal or financial information.

“Protecting taxpayer information is a top priority,” Harris said in the release. “If you’re ever unsure about a message you’ve received, we strongly encourage you to reach out to us directly.”

Taxpayers can verify refund information or account details at tax.illinois.gov or by calling 1-800-732-8866.