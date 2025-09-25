Illinois doctors, parents push back on misleading Tylenol-autism claims, warn of dehumanizing impact

Patrick, Linda and Barbra Lynn at Spring Grove-based Rockin' the Spectrum on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The clubhouse-based program offers respite care for autistic clients. (Janelle Walker)

Illinois parents, doctors and medical associations are among those speaking out against claims made by President Donald Trump this week that the pain reliever Tylenol is linked to autism.

“As both a mom of a child with severe autism and a business owner serving autistic families, I don’t believe there’s enough science to say Tylenol or vaccines cause autism,” said Linda Lynn, founder of Crystal Lake-based Rockin’ the Spectrum. “Making statements without evidence only spreads fear. What families truly need are reliable research, resources and compassion – not misinformation.”

Flanked by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who leads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Trump on Monday blasted the over-the-counter drug known by the generic name acetaminophen, urging women not to take the pain reliever that physicians have said for years is the only safe drug to take during pregnancy.

Trump said the Food and Drug Administration would begin notifying doctors that the use of acetaminophen “can be associated” with an increased risk of autism, but he did not immediately provide any medical evidence for the FDA’s new recommendation. The president also raised unfounded concerns about links between autism rates in children and vaccines.

What doctors say

Those who work with or have family members diagnosed with the disorder said studies linking Tylenol to autism have long been disproven.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, based in Itasca, issued a statement Tuesday saying that Trump’s comments were “filled with dangerous claims and misleading information,” which likely would confuse parents and “does a disservice to autistic individuals.”

Dr. Melissa Hill, chief of pediatrics at Morris Hospital in Grundy County, said a 2024 study of 2.4 million children born between 1995 and 2019 in Sweden showed there is no causal link between the use of Tylenol while pregnant and autism.

“It matched them with their siblings to really reduce confounding factors,” Hill said. “When children were matched with their siblings, there was no link found between Tylenol and autism.”

Dr. Melissa Hill

Joan Varitek, a Cary parent who also serves on the Rockin’ the Spectrum board, said she is aware of some previous studies that suggested potential linkage, but she does not know any parents who believe acetaminophen use is tied to their child’s autism diagnosis.

“The Tylenol data is not new and is a classic example of correlation not equaling causation. Tylenol is one of the few medications deemed safe to take during pregnancy, and there is a real risk of having an unmanaged fever resulting in miscarriage. The fear-mongering and dehumanizing language only serves to put an already disadvantaged population at risk by putting the culpability on the individual,” Varitek said.

Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, has long been one of the most popular pain relievers and fever reducers in the U.S., used by upward of 100 million Americans annually.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday took issue with what it described as a lack of evidence backing the new guidance.

“IDPH is deeply concerned by the federal government issuing medical recommendations that are not backed by the full weight of scientific evidence. IDPH strongly agrees with the views expressed by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists," the department said.

In a release posted to its website Monday, the ACOG reaffirmed its guidance that the medicine is safe for use during pregnancy.

“In more than two decades of research on the use of acetaminophen in pregnancy, not a single reputable study has successfully concluded that the use of acetaminophen in any trimester of pregnancy causes neurodevelopmental disorders in children,” according to the statement from Dr. Steven J. Fleischman, president of ACOG.

“The rise in autism diagnoses is not a crisis – it reflects progress." — Easterseals organization

Hill said she still recommends that those who are pregnant consult with their physician before taking Tylenol.

“It’s important to note that we don’t recommend Tylenol use in children under 12 weeks unless guided by their physician,” Hill said. “Newborns are at risk of developing very severe illness, so if they have a fever, it’s important to go to the emergency department if they’re under 2 months old.”

Hill also recommended the American Academy of Pediatrics website, healthychildren.org, noting that the site is specifically designed for parents worried about children’s health.

Deb Condotti (left), president and CEO for Easterseals Joliet, poses for this Shaw Media file photo. (Photo provided)

Varitek said she’d prefer the Trump administration focus on supporting families, not blaming mothers.

“Parents are in need of an administration who supports families of autistic children by increasing budgets for special-needs education, expanding health care, better access to services like early intervention and diagnostic screenings, and things like respite care and mental health services for overburdened caregivers and parents,” Varitek said.

“I think misleading the public and misplacing blame are the only things this administration does successfully,” she added.

Easterseals, which provides services and screenings to children and adults with disabilities, including autism, issued a statement following Trump’s and Kennedy’s announcements.

“The rise in autism diagnoses is not a crisis – it reflects progress,“ according to the national Easterseals organization. ”Better awareness and screening mean more people are being identified across all communities, and more families can connect with the services they need sooner.”

The statement went on to clarify that “the scientific consensus is that autism is a neurodevelopmental condition, not a disease that can be cured. Therapies and child development supports should always be individualized and respectful of each person’s needs. When tailored appropriately, evidence shows that these supports help children and families thrive. Our goal should be to reduce confusion around autism and connect people with care.”

Debra Condotti, president and CEO of Easterseals’ Joliet Region, said that statements like Trump’s “create confusion and concern” around the subject of autism.

She also noted that the reason for rising autism rates in recent years is changes in testing and diagnostic methods.

The Associated Press and Shaw Local News Network reporters Mike Urbanec and Kelsey Rettke contributed to this report.