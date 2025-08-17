Listen: Illinois Valley’s 5 most-read stories this week, Aug. 10-17

Workers with Republic Services and Teamsters Local 179 picket in front of the west entrance to Republic Services on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 in Ottawa. The strike involves 25 employees at Republic Services at the Otawa facility. The action will disrupt waste collections for tens of thousands of residents throughout LaSalle County. Republic Teamsters are demanding a contract with improved wages, better benefits, and stronger labor protections. The Illinois strike comes after 450 Republic Teamsters in Boston went on strike on Tuesday. Hundreds of additional Teamsters across the country are having similar contract disputes with Republic. (Scott Anderson)

Catch up on the news Illinois Valley readers couldn’t stop talking about. Each week, we round up the five most-read Shaw Local stories from your community and bring them to you in a new way – as on-demand audio you can listen to anytime. Powered by Everlit’s AI technology, these narrated stories let you stay informed whether you’re at your desk, in the car, or on the go.

This week’s playlist covers August 10–17 and includes the biggest headlines and local favorites from across the Illinois Valley. Just press play to hear them all, or skip ahead to the stories that matter most to you. It’s the same trusted reporting from Shaw Local, now in a format that fits your life.