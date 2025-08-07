‘A year to do something big’: U.S. celebrates 250th birthday in 2026. Here’s an early look at local plans.

Bob Kunz of the Huntley Historical Society marches during the Huntley Independence Day Parade along Main Street in Huntley on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Having recently completed this year’s Independence Day festivities, it’s still early for the village of Manhattan to start thinking about next year’s.

But there’s one thing that seems clear.

“I do feel like it would be ... a year to do something big,” said Kristen Reinke, the Manhattan village communications and events coordinator.

Next July 4 marks a big birthday for the U.S.: the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence from England in 1776.

And with less than a year to go before the milestone – called a semiquincentennial – communities across the country and throughout northern Illinois have been turning their attention to how to mark the occasion. Some towns already have plans in place and activities underway, while others are just starting to think about what the celebrations might look like. In some cases, there’s pressure to go big – but that also could mean pressure on budgets.

Huntley celebrated its first July 4 parade this year. But next year is a doubly big deal in town because, besides the nation’s 250th, the village also will be celebrating its 175th anniversary.

Steve Skurski, Huntley’s community events coordinator, said the village has been talking with other local government agencies and the Huntley Historical Society since the beginning of the year about how to celebrate the occasions.

While still very preliminary, one thought is to weave the celebrations into existing events throughout the year.

“It’s in the works,” Skurski said.

Children celebrate Thursday, July 3, 2025, to the music of Evergreen during Rock Falls Tourism’s Fourth of July celebration at RB&W Park. Music, food and fireworks kicked off the weekend. (Alex T. Paschal)

Down Route 47 from Huntley, Yorkville is one community that has locked in some of its plans early, with a special drone and fireworks show set for July 4. A drone show uses remote-controlled aircraft that are programmed to make animations in the sky.

The City Council approved a drone and fireworks show for July 4, 2026, back in May. The drone and fireworks show comes with a $110,000 price tag and is expected to last 20 to 22 minutes.

At least one community already has activities underway ahead of the 250th anniversary.

In Addison, Susan English, the village’s historical museum coordinator, said the Village Board approved a resolution earlier this year in support of the 250th anniversary. Bell-ringing is among the 250th anniversary activities already underway, and there were commemorations of the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride on April 18, 1775, when he famously rode from Boston to Lexington to warn that British troops were on the way.

The Addison Historical Museum also will be celebrating its own 50th anniversary July 4, 2026.

“We’ll probably have a party at the museum,” English said, adding that plans have not yet been fleshed out.

In addition to those anniversaries, Route 20, which runs through Addison, is turning 100. English said her museum is working with others along the route, including Elmhurst, Bartlett and Elgin, to mark that milestone. There are plans to release a video about the route and to try to get the leader of a Route 20 historical society in Massachusetts to come speak. Banners marking the anniversaries will be put up as well.

As for pressure to go big next year, English looks at the celebration as “an opportunity for us.” The anniversary gives museums such as Addison’s a chance to highlight what they do and why historical preservation is important.

In Rock Falls, tourism director Melinda Jones said the 250th anniversary would “for sure” be marked next year.

Rock Falls Tourism puts on the Independence Day celebration in town each year, while the Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees hosts the fireworks. A date for next year’s Independence Day celebration hasn’t been set, Jones said.

While communities are in various stages of planning, statewide efforts to commemorate the anniversary have been underway for some time.

Illinois created a 250th anniversary commission in 2022. The commission was founded to “develop, encourage and execute an inclusive commemoration and observance of the founding of the United States of America, and Illinois’ imperative role in the nation’s history,” according to its website.

There also is an Illinois America 250 website that encourages communities to join “to uplift local stories, places and programs; build pride; and showcase how Illinois brings the ideals of the Declaration of Independence to life.”

Michelle Donahoe, executive director of the DeKalb County History Center and a member of the statewide commission, said the commission has been meeting for well over a year. Beyond mere celebrations, there also are efforts to work with agencies to compile resources for teachers and libraries, she said.

Is there pressure to go big next year?

“Yes and no,” Donahoe said.

There are a lot of ideas, “but there’s no money,” she added.

Many people still have memories of the nation’s bicentennial celebrations of 1976. Those included a freedom train that crossed the country and made stops in Illinois, Donahoe said.

Locally, an exhibit called “We the People of DeKalb County” is going to be launched next spring. There will be a space to reflect on the Constitution, Donahoe said, noting that although it’s a “document from 250 years ago,” it doesn’t sit on a shelf. Rather, it shapes who we are, Donahoe said.

Erin Drain of Illinois Humanities – a statewide nonprofit that promotes the humanities through free programs, grants and educational opportunities – said “people have been reaching out from all over” for help to plan for 2026.

She said communities have been signing on to the organization’s America 250 pledge to share and promote ideas, plans and partnerships.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” Drain said.

Gabrielle Lyon, executive director of Illinois Humanities and chair of the statewide commission, said people are looking forward to doing something to mark the occasion.

“It’s a remarkable moment,” Lyon said, adding that she’s has been hearing about “amazingly creative plans” to celebrate the anniversary.

“Everybody feels a lot of anticipation” about doing right by it, Lyon said.