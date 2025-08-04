Welcome to the new ShawLocal.com

We’ve redesigned ShawLocal.com with you in mind — delivering local news that’s faster, cleaner, and easier to use than ever before.
Here’s what you’ll notice right away:
- Faster Load Times: Whether you’re on your phone or desktop, stories now load quicker – no more waiting to get informed.
- Cleaner, Easier-to-Read Layout: A modern design with bigger text, more breathing room, and less clutter.
- Quick Access to Your County: Use our new “Choose Your Community” feature to jump straight to the local news that matters most to you.
- Smarter Navigation: Easily browse breaking news, sports, events, obituaries, and more – all with fewer clicks.
- Built for Mobile: ShawLocal.com is now fully optimized for phones and tablets, so reading on the go is smoother than ever.
- Better Photos and Videos: Enjoy higher-quality visuals and faster-loading galleries.
- Fewer Distractions: You’ll see more relevant, local content front and center — and less of everything else.
Whether you’re checking scores on a Friday night, following a breaking story, or looking up an obituary, the new ShawLocal.com makes it easier to stay informed and connected to your community.
Got feedback? Let us know here.