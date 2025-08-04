Welcome to the new ShawLocal.com

Shaw Local

By John Sahly

We’ve redesigned ShawLocal.com with you in mind — delivering local news that’s faster, cleaner, and easier to use than ever before.

Here’s what you’ll notice right away:

  • Faster Load Times: Whether you’re on your phone or desktop, stories now load quicker – no more waiting to get informed.
  • Cleaner, Easier-to-Read Layout: A modern design with bigger text, more breathing room, and less clutter.
  • Quick Access to Your County: Use our new “Choose Your Community” feature to jump straight to the local news that matters most to you.
  • Smarter Navigation: Easily browse breaking news, sports, events, obituaries, and more – all with fewer clicks.
  • Built for Mobile: ShawLocal.com is now fully optimized for phones and tablets, so reading on the go is smoother than ever.
  • Better Photos and Videos: Enjoy higher-quality visuals and faster-loading galleries.
  • Fewer Distractions: You’ll see more relevant, local content front and center — and less of everything else.

Whether you’re checking scores on a Friday night, following a breaking story, or looking up an obituary, the new ShawLocal.com makes it easier to stay informed and connected to your community.

Got feedback? Let us know here.

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.