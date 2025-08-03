Underwood to host town halls across 6 counties in August

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, speaks during a rally in April in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, will host a series of town halls in every county in Illinois’ 14th District this month, her office announced Friday.

Underwood plans to share updates on her work in Congress, including legislation she has passed to “lower costs for families in the 14th District, and the work she is doing to hold the Trump Administration and House Republicans accountable.”

Residents will also have the opportunity to ask questions and share their perspectives on issues

“We have held more than 60 town hall meetings since I came to Congress, and I look forward to our summer series every year,” Underwood said in a news release. “Listening to my constituents is one of the most important parts of my job, and understanding your top priorities helps me best represent you in Washington.”

Constituents interested in attending can RSVP at the following links. Exact location details to follow.

5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in Joliet: bit.ly/2025underwoodjoliet

11 a.m. Aug 9 in Aurora: bit.ly/2025underwoodaurora

6 p.m. Aug 18 in Oswego: bit.ly/2025underwoodoswego

6 p.m. Aug 21 in La Salle: bit.ly/2025underwoodlasalle

11 a.m. Aug 23 in DeKalb: bit.ly/2025underwooddekalb

An event also was planned in Granville but is being rescheduled.