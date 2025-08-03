How should newsrooms use AI? We want to hear from you

Artificial Intelligence Teens Bruce Perry, 17, demonstrates Character AI, an artificial intelligence chatbot software that allows users to chat with popular characters such as EVE from Disney's 2008 animated film, WALL-E, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Russellville, Ark. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins) (Katie Adkins/AP)

Artificial intelligence is changing the way we live — and the way we deliver the news.

At Shaw Local News Network, we’re exploring how AI might support our journalism. Whether it’s helping us analyze data faster, produce more accurate reporting or improve your reading experience, we’re approaching this technology with the same care and responsibility we bring to every story we publish.

But we know trust is earned, not assumed. That’s why we’re asking for your feedback.

Today through Saturday, Aug. 16, we invite you to take a short, anonymous survey: “How should newsrooms use AI?” This national survey was developed in partnership with two trusted organizations in the media space: the Local Media Association/Local Media Foundation and Trusting News. Your input will help guide not only our newsroom, but others across the country as we make thoughtful decisions about how and when to use AI.

Click here to take the survey

The survey takes just a few minutes, and your voice matters. Your responses will help us better understand how you feel about AI in the news — and what ethical, transparent journalism looks like in an AI-powered world.

We appreciate your support and your trust in local journalism. Thank you for being part of this conversation.