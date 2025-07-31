July 31, 2025
Wildfire smoke leads to air quality alert for northern Illinois

By Emily K. Coleman
A DeKalb water tower is lost in the haze from the Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in DeKalb. Smoke from the fires in Canada has moved south into Illinois causing poor air quality that may be unhealthy especially to those with sensitive respiratory systems.

FILE – A DeKalb water tower is lost in the haze from the wildfires two years ago in DeKalb. Lingering wildfire smoke is the reason for an air quality alert issued by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued Thursday for a large portion of northern Illinois. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Lingering wildfire smoke is the reason for an air quality alert issued by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday for a large portion of northern Illinois.

A Red Forecast Air Pollution Action Day is in effect until midnight Thursday for the following counties: Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Cook, and northern, southern, and eastern Will.

The alert includes the Rockford area, Chicago and its northern, western,and southern suburbs, and the Aurora-Elgin area, as well as the Ottawa and La Salle area.

The alert advises everyone to limit prolonged outdoor activities or heavy exertion. Children, older adults, and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions should avoid such activities.

